First-of-its-Kind CBD Ad Airs on Major TV Networks

RealTestedCBD.com aired the “first CBD commercial on major television networks” to promote the website’s lab-tested information on CBD products on Monday, January 3. The website compares analyses of various CBD products, side-by-side, to help consumers safely navigate the hemp-derived CBD industry.

The commercial aired in Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado and San Diego, California’s CBS and ABC affiliates for a 30-second tutorial that explains why consumers need to know what’s in their CBD products. Cannabis ads were nixxed from Super Bowl LIII in 2019, and other companies laid claim to early CBD commercials.

The unbiased platform that is designed to separate fact from fiction about CBD products. The timing couldn’t be more prescient amid the rise of hemp-derived compounds and additives—and people’s health is on the line. For instance, delta-8 THC divides the hemp industry based on the extraction process. Other compounds are emerging, with CBD found practically everywhere. While one product may be highly effective, another may be improperly sourced, contaminated or improperly labeled.

The website features over 350 CBD reviews about over-the-counter products further educating people, including the consumer who is new to CBD. For people who are concerned about their health, the website—the first of its kind—provides independent lab tested results on all major products including what is in the product, where it came from, how true to the label claims are, and if it passes pesticide screening. You can also find discount codes as a bonus.

“As CBD is becoming more and more common we wanted to make sure we are grabbing the attention of all consumers on all media platforms and TV seemed like the next appropriate place to do it,” Real Tested CBD General Manager Steve Townsend told High Times. “The CBD industry is kind of like the Wild West right now— there aren’t many rules and regulations as to who can create a CBD brand, and who can sell CBD products.”

Townsend continued, “The result of this issue is the creation of an industry where it is very difficult for consumers to distinguish good brands from bad brands, and good products from bad products. By using RealTestedCBD.com we are providing a simple solution to educate someone about all the benefits CBD provides.”

Beginners may not know the difference between CBD purchased at a gas station versus products sourced from quality retailers. Education is needed, and sometimes it starts with the basics. Invisibly’s Realtime Research survey, for instance, found that 58 percent of Americans still don’t know the difference between CBD and THC—after over 1,000 people were surveyed.

RealTestedCBD.com commercials will run on San Diego, Las Vegas and Denver’s ABC affiliates and Vegas’ CBS affiliate through March 25. To view the commercial, please click here and to learn more about Real Tested CBD, please visit RealTestedCBD.com.

Comparing Lab Results

Real Tested CBD relies on empirical tested data from the independently-owned Earth Labs located in Irvine, California, to show someone what is in a CBD product including where it came from, how true to the label claims and did it pass pesticide screening.

Currently on the website, 6.04 percent of lab batches failed for pesticides or solvents. For Package vs Tested Average Accuracy, lab batches were off by about 38mg on average. The latest lab batch was updated by Earth Labs on November 15, 2021, at 9:42 am.

The CBD product industry is riddled with misleading labels and unproven claims. You can see the official Earth Lab Testing Report PDFs attached to every product that is reviewed by RealTestedCBD.com.

You can compare test results of products that show not only CBD, but CBG, CBN, delta 8 and other compound content.

