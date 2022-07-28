First THC-Friendly Bar and Restaurant Opens in Tennessee

Tennessee’s first bar and restaurant to serve THC opened today in the Germantown neighborhood located in Nashville. The restaurant gets away with it as the THC in the products is derived from hemp, making it legal at the federal level, according to the company.

Buds & Brews is the state’s first brick-and-mortar THC-friendly bar and restaurant located at 1246 3rd Avenue in Nashville. “Buds and Brews features a menu of upscale bar fare paired with our own line of delicious cannabis-infused sauces,” the website reads.

In other words, the restaurant and bar will serve all-American type dishes, but also provide over 25 THC-infused condiments for common dressings like ketchup, honey mustard, ranch dressing, steak sauce, but infused with hemp-derived THC in 1-5 mg servings.

The restaurant will also feature recently released Cannabis-Infused Beverage Coolers and sauces that contain hemp-derived THC. WKRN reports that you can choose things like “Smokey Margarita” or “Bloody Maryjane.”

While cannabis will be at the bar to consume, the products are divided into individual pouches and jars.

The coolers come in pouches in the following flavors: GrapeApe, LemonHaze, and Sweet Tea OG Kush. The sauces, on the other hand, are made with locally grown and extracted hemp-derived THC. Each sauce contains 5 mg of THC in each jar.

Restaurant patrons can choose from 28 sauces with locally grown and extracted hemp-derived THC. The culinary sauce line includes ingredients such as olive oil or the company’s own specialty barbeque sauce.

Mike Solomon is part owner of Buds & Brews, along with part owner Dalton Crow, and discussed what patrons can expect with local media.

“You can get chicken tenders and then you can order some THC ranch,” Solomon told WKRN. “What is infused is the condiments. We have the 25 most common used condiments from ketchup, honey mustard, ranch dressing, steak sauce.”

In addition, all products are made in Tennessee by Craft Cannabis products.

“Everything is 1 to 5 milligrams a serving, which is very small so you can try a bunch of things,” Solomon said. “A rookie, a novice or an experienced cannabis person can have a fun time here portion controlled micro-dosing.”

“I’m excited to make my footprint and teamed up with some great guys to do it,” said Dalton Crow. “We want to appeal to everyone. We want everyone to try and come give us a shot and try us out.”

For now in Tennessee, only hemp-derived THC can be served at establishments like Buds & Brews. An adult-use bill in the state recently failed to gain ground. The bill, called the “Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act,” is effectively dead after its sponsor, state House Representative Bob Freeman, pulled the legislation from the floor.

The Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act would have authorized the possession of cannabis and concentrates for adults who are 21 years of age or older and “transfer of marijuana or marijuana concentrate between adults, in permitted amounts, without remuneration,” and the “cultivation of up to 12 marijuana plants for adults.”

It also would have opened up medical cannabis options for minors under the age of 18 by authorizing “a parent, guardian, or conservator to administer a marijuana product, excluding any combustible product, to a minor, over whom the parent, guardian, or conservator has legal authority.”

Until then, fun establishments like Buds & Brews have figured out how to operate within the boundaries of the law.

Buds & Brews will hold an official grand opening on August 20.