High Times Announces Launch of Flagship Retail Stores

You’re already reading High Times. Soon, you’ll be able to shop at High Times.

Hightimes Holding Corp., the parent company of this publication, announced Wednesday that it will be opening two flagship retail stores in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Each store will operate under the High Times name and logo, and will offer memorabilia, licensed products of the company, and various cannabis products.

The company said it hopes to announce additional locations for other stores in the coming weeks.

The first two stores will set up shop in a pair of the biggest cannabis markets in the United States. California legalized recreational marijuana use in 2016, while Nevada did the same a year later. Currently, there are 11 states in the country that have lifted the prohibition on recreational pot use.

That wasn’t the only major news that the company announced Wednesday. In addition to the launch of the two flagship stores, Hightimes said that it had hired Paul Henderson, former CEO of Grupo Flor, as the organization’s president.

“There is no brand in Cannabis that compares to High Times,” Henderson said in a statement. “High Times has ten times the number of social followers of any other cannabis retail brand, not including the millions of cannabis enthusiasts who visit the company’s media properties on a monthly basis.”

Henderson credited the High Times brand for helping to grow the cannabis movement, and pledged to “continue to be the source for the highest quality product in this industry – just on a much more personal and direct level.”

A Series of Announcements from High Times

Henderson joins the company a week after High Times announced Stormy Simon, the former president of the online retailer Overstock.com, as its new CEO.

Adam Levin, the company’s executive chairman, touted the combination of Henderson and Simon.

“We were so fortunate to be able to hire Paul as our new President. He is a cannabis rockstar and is the perfect complement to Stormy. Paul will oversee the cannabis operations side of the High Times business while Stormy oversees the company’s digital operation,” Levin said in a statement. “Having the second mover advantage in this industry, combined with the present downturn in the cannabis capital markets, provides unique timing for High Times to help non-branded stores to differentiate themselves from the industry’s larger multi-state operators. I know I speak for the whole team when I say we’re extremely excited to add Paul to the High Times family.”

Henderson will also serve as interim chief financial officer following last week’s resignation of David Newberg.