High Times Announces That Stormy Simon Has Been Named As New CEO

Hightimes Holding Corp., the parent company of this publication, announced Monday that Stormy Simon has been named its new CEO.

Simon joins the company after previously serving as president of the online retailer Overstock.com, and will succeed Kraig Fox, who has stepped down as CEO and president.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for this iconic brand,” Simon said in a statement.

“Like millions of other people, I have trusted High Times for years and I can’t wait to use my experience to help develop the next iteration of our business: delivering the best products into consumers’ hands,” she added.

Along with its ownership of the eponymous pot publication, Hightimes Holding Corp. has also shifted into hosting events such as the Cannabis Cup, while also providing licensing deals and producing merchandise. In her statement, Simon hinted at plans to capitalize even more on the High Times brand.

“The cost of customer acquisition has plagued the cannabis industry thus far, but utilizing the High Times brand’s global audience, we should be able to monetize our traffic by connecting consumers to cannabis products at an unprecedented scale,” she said.

Hightimes executive chairman Adam Levin, who will remain in his current role, hailed Simon’s time at Overstock, where she held numerous roles in a tenure that spanned 15 years. In addition to serving as president, Simon also headed up the retailer’s books, music, and video category, while also overseeing all offline marketing including television, radio, and print. She stepped down as president of Overstock in 2016 to wade into the cannabis industry.

“Stormy Simon, who rose through the ranks at Overstock.com during her 15-year tenure with the company, has extensive international business relations and marketing experience, and is highly skilled at breaking down and rebuilding departments,” Levin said.

“Stormy revolutionized Overstock.com’s marketing department, and then its customer service department, during an uncharted time in e-commerce history, eventually leading Overstock.com to increase its revenues from $20 million to over $2 billion. For the past two years, Stormy has served on the Hightimes Board of Directors; in addition to her new role as Chief Executive Officer, she will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.”