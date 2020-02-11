News
High Times Is Bringing The Cannabis Cup to Spain
Who’s ready to join us in Barcelona?
The Cannabis Cup is the world’s foremost cannabis experience and competition. And for the first time ever, High Times is bringing the storied tradition of its legendary Cannabis Cup to Spain. In March, the Cup will take place against the backdrop of Spannabis 2020, one of the largest international cannabis festivals in the world.
High Times is hosting the competition to bring together the most effective and well-produced products in the market. The Cup is accepting entries across nine product categories, including flower, hash, extract, edibles, vape pens, and cartridges. Winners of the Cup will be announced by the High Times team on the main stage during the Spannabis 2020 festival.
Spannabis 2020, held in Barcelona, Spain, runs from March 13 to March 15. The High Times Cannabis Cup Spain will begin accepting entries on March 5.
Apply to Judge or Compete in Cannabis Cup Spain
Only a select few will be chosen for this exclusive opportunity to judge the Cannabis Cup Spain in a private location with some of the High Times team between March 9-13 in Barcelona, Spain.
If interested in becoming a judge, please apply on CannabisCup.com
For information about becoming a competitor, reach out to High Times at enterthecup@hightimes.com.
Judges will evaluate each entry based on the specific category criteria. In general, however, products will be judged according to five criteria: aesthetics and packaging, aroma, taste, effectiveness and ease of use.
There will be many entries in each category, and each is a candidate to win an award. The winners, however, will be the entries with the top three highest scores in each judging category. First place winners will be awarded the illustrious Cannabis Cup Trophy, designed by Alyson and Alex Grey. Second and third place winners will receive silver and bronze medals.
Cannabis Cup Spain a Focal Point of Spannabis 2020
For seventeen years, Spannabis has been one of the biggest trade shows for the cannabis sector worldwide. Bringing together the industry, consumers, policymakers, innovators and educators, Spannabis celebrates global cannabis culture. For the first time ever, High Times will bring its Cannabis Cup competition to Spain’s famous international expo.
This year’s Spannabis festival will also include the eighth annual World Cannabis Conference, featuring presentations and panels on the scientific, medical and political advancements in the cannabis sector. The International Cannabis Business conference is also joining up with the Spannabis 2020 festivities.
In addition to exhibitor events and conferences, Spannabis 2020 attendees will enjoy live music, product showcases and other festivities.
