Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit New York City to Host Cannabis Night

The popular pop-up dedicated to the brilliant post-Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh, called “Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit New York,” will partner with cannabis lifestyle purveyor HappyMunkey for a special bring-your-own-cannabis (BYOC) event in New York City that will allow guests experience the exhibition after indulging in the herb outside.

By now, you’ve probably seen ads in your feeds for the mesmerizing immersive experience featuring one of the most respected artists in painting history. Immersive Van Gogh exhibitions are now in nearly 30 majors cities dotting the U.S.

The exhibit is created by artist Massimiliano Siccardi and Hamilton’s David Korins and according to its site, “with the help of 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, this captivating digital art exhibit merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation.”

Siccardi’s installations have been seen by over two million visitors in Paris, France. The event’s first showing took place on August 11. The second “HappyMunkey After Dark” event is set to take place on August 18, from 9:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. ET. Tickets cost between $125 and $200—a bit higher than the normal $40-70 price tag for the exhibition.

Guests will gain access to a “waterfront consumption lounge experience” as smoking is prohibited inside the venue. The event will also provide access to a rental cushion in case you run out of energy, and a swag bag with event-specific merchandise—including a commemorative pin and a poster.

“The event and waterfront consumption lounge experience is curated by HappyMunkey, a New York City cannabis lifestyle purveyor, providing its members an entrance to the New York cannabis lifestyle through events, podcasts, multimedia and editorial content,” the company stated.

You can even download the Immersive Van Gogh app from Google Play or the App Store. The Lighthouse Immersive app will give you access to “one-of-a-kind augmented reality elements at the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit New York City.”

A pass for Immersive Van Gogh is included in the HappyMunkey package. Cannabis will not be provided, however, but the event is BYOC. In New York, possession of cannabis is legal for adults, but the adult-use retail system is not in operation.

Artnet reports that the Immersive Van Gogh has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. Pop-up events have sprung up in more than 20 cities across the country.

The experience arrived in New York this summer, setting up shop at Pier 36 NYC. Feverish anticipation followed: More than 250,000 advance tickets were sold before the opening, the event’s organizers said in June.

Van Gogh and Absinthe

There is no evidence that Van Gogh smoked any cannabis, however he chain-smoked tobacco out of his trusty pipe—often having only coffee and a cigarette for meals. He even believed that tobacco’s stimulant effects combined with coffee would manifest in his manic painting style.

But Van Gogh drank the mysterious green drink called absinthe to the point of excess. Absinthe was also believed to cause the drinker to see yellow hue around objects, which some say can be seen in paintings such as “Starry Night.” But many skeptics are doubtful that enough absinthe could have been consumed to create this effect.

Back in 1977, High Times profiled the “Green Fairy”, which was believed to induce hallucinations. However, experts have debunked many of the exaggerated effects of absinthe, saying that psychoactive effects due to thujone—the active ingredient in absinthe—are minimal at best, and that most of the effects are due to alcohol.

Nowadays, absinthe is more or less a novelty drink that is consumed using a specially designed spoon and sugar cubes to complete the ritual.

Buy tickets for “Immersive Van Gogh New York” here.