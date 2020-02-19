Infused Beverage Company House of Saka Hires Former SVP of Constellation Brands

House of Saka, Inc., a Napa Valley, California company that makes alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages, is welcoming Sue Bachorski to its Senior Executive team in the role of Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Bachorski is joining House of Saka after spending 30 years as a Senior Operations and Finance Executive at Constellation Brands, Inc., one of the largest beer, wine, and spirits companies in the world.

House of Saka is the first and only luxury brand with a portfolio of cannabis infused, non-alcoholic wine beverages made from select vineyards within the Napa Valley. The company says its acquisition of Barchorski signals that the cannabis-infused beverage sector is poised for rapid growth. According to a recent report, the cannabis-based beverages market, which includes non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beers, wines, and spirits, is expected to grow by 19 percent, or $155 million, between 2020 and 2024.

House of Saka Says Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market is Poised for Rapid Growth

House of Saka’s brand name alludes to the mythological Amazons, a tribe of women warriors and rulers also known as Scythian or Saka. According to legend, Amazonian women believed cannabis was a spiritual plant, and they incorporated its use into their spiritual and religious rituals and rites.

It’s in that spirit that House of Saka—founded and operated by an all-women team—makes its cannabis-infused wines.

Sourcing grapes from the hills of California’s world-renowned Napa Valley vineyards and cannabis from craft cultivators, House of Saka says its infused beverages provide a predictable and consistent onset time of 15 minutes or less. The rapid response time is possible, according to the company, thanks to the advanced bioavailability of the cannabis emulsion it uses in its beverages.

Blending THC and CBD, House of Saka designed its infused beverages for micro-dosing consumption, which resonates with a rapidly growing trend among cannabis consumers looking for balanced cannabis experiences in social settings.

In fact, cannabis consumers are becoming more interested in infused beverages, in large part due to their consistent dosing and fast onset compared to traditional cannabis edibles. Furthermore, the continuing legalization of cannabis seems to be lowering alcohol sales in some states with full adult-use retail markets.

Expanding legalization and increasing regulation is drawing in new cannabis consumers who are showing a preference for products that are familiar, like cannabis-infused drinks. And investors are taking notice. Of all the product categories in the cannabis market, infused beverages has received the most investment. Indeed, one of the largest investments in the segment was the $4 billion deal between Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth, one of Canada’s largest international cannabis companies.

Sue Bachorski Brings Beverage Expertise to California Cannabis Company

Prior to joining the C-Suite of House of Saka, Sue Bachorski was Constellation Brands’ Senior Vice President of Operation Services, Global Wine & Spirits, where she supported two dozen production locations across five countries. Now, Bachorski says she’s excited to bring her decades-long experience in the global beverage sector to House of Saka as it forges into the infused beverage sector of the cannabis industry.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to join the House of Saka and I am eager to help the company continue to carve out its niche in this exciting space,” Bachorski said in the company’s press release.