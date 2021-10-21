Introducing High Times’ Red Label Vape Cartridges to California!

The wait is over. We’re introducing the mighty Golden State to High Times’ Red Label Live Resin Vape Cartridges—the newest and tastiest-yet drop from the most trusted arbiter of quality in cannabis. As home to the largest operational adult-use cannabis market in the world, California is ready for an upgrade in vape cartridge choices, and we’re here to make that happen.

Partnering with the best growers in California, all carefully selected, High Times’ Live Resin Vape Cartridges offer three first-class quality Red Label strains for a smooth flower-like experience. Reach high for High Times’ Red Label products, usually located at the top of the shelf.

What makes High Times’ Live Resin Vape Cartridges superior to other vape products? Most vape cartridges currently available on the market come in the form of distillates—using dried-out flower, and in the process the terpene-rich flavors are removed, resulting in a more harsh and synthetic-tasting product.

Our Red Label Live Resin Vape Cartridges, on the other hand, are extracted from fresh flower with all the terpenes and flavorful trichomes still intact. This creates a smoother, more high-quality, flower-like experience.

Red Label Vape Cartridge strains now available for California delivery and in-store at all High Times Cannabis Markets.

The one-gram Live Resin Cartridges are offered in several tasty flavors, with concentrates containing more cannabinoids and potency than raw flower. First, Banana Split, a tasty sativa, contains 71.12 percent THC and 81.39 percent total cannabinoids. It’s great for wake n’ bake needs. Equally tasty is Strawberry Cheesecake, a popular indica, with 69.06 percent THC and 78.36 percent total cannabinoids. It’s great for winding down at the end of a long day. Finally, get the best of both worlds with Sundae Driver, a hybrid, with 65.89 percent THC and 75.71 percent total cannabinoids. Some consumers report the strongest effects from hybrids.

Looking for an in-store experience? Click here to find a High Times Cannabis Market near you. Stores are currently open in Coalinga, Oakland, Redding and Shasta Lake.

In need of delivery convenience? Click here to get your High Times-branded products delivered to your doorstep. Check if you live at a location that we cover, and check the inventory of a High Times store near you!

High Times Dispensary locations include:

Oakland(7817 Oakport St., Oakland, CA 94621)

Shasta Lake(1550 Locust Ave., Shasta Lake, CA 96019)

Coalinga(286 Coalinga Plaza, Coalinga, CA 93210)

Redding(345 Hemsted Dr., Redding, CA 96002)

Courtesy of High Times

Red Label in Multiple Markets

High Times is continuing to expand our markets into new territories with recent expansions in Michigan. On December 7, 2020, Red White & Bloom announced the launch of High Times-branded cannabis products in Michigan. On June 25, High Times announced the launch of Black Label and Red Label products in the state. Red Label vape products contain about 10 percent more THC than Black Label products.

“At High Times we believe everyone deserves access to the best cannabis products in order to improve their health, wellness, and quality of life,” High Times CEO Peter Horvath stated at the time, adding that the products are the best around at an affordable price.

High Times also provides the heat of Cannabis Cup winners and finalists to consumers abroad. Earlier this month, it was announced that High Times Dispensaries will be exclusively selling The Cannabis Cup Northern California 2021: People’s Edition winners and finalists.

Since 1974—High Times’ core mission hasn’t changed much. It’s always been about providing education and access to the best cannabis, now distributed through legal markets throughout the U.S. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times slowly evolved into a rapidly growing network of dispensaries in multiple states. The brand is also the host and creator of industry-leading events such as Cannabis Cup, and producer of globally distributed merchandise.

