Jamaica’s Cannabis Reform Opens a New Path for Small Growers

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Jamaica has introduced two new special permits designed to help traditional growers and small farmers enter its regulated cannabis industry despite the financial, technical and administrative barriers that have historically kept them out. The reforms create transitional and community-based pathways into the legal market while extending cultivation licenses and simplifying some requirements.

Jamaica is one of the countries with the strongest cultural ties to cannabis in the world, but its traditional growers have faced enormous difficulties gaining access to the formal industry that emerged around the plant. Often, this was because entering the industry was too expensive, bureaucratic or technically demanding. A classic situation, typical of new public policies emerging across the broader 420 space.

Against this backdrop, Jamaica is now trying to correct one of the major contradictions in its legal cannabis market. How? Through the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA).

What Is Jamaica’s New Cannabis Reform About?

The central change is the creation of two new pathways into the regulated market: the Cultivator’s (Transitional) Special Permit and the Special Community Permit.

Both are part of the amendments introduced to the Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis Licensing) (Interim) Regulations, approved by the government and officially implemented during 2026. The authorities’ stated goal is to expand access to the industry and reduce some of the barriers that for years kept traditional growers and small producers out.

The Cultivator’s Transitional Special Permit is designed for individual farmers who already have experience with the plant but are not yet able to meet all the economic and technical requirements of a conventional license from the outset.

The scheme gives them two years to develop their operation and work toward at least a Tier One cultivation license. During that period, the CLA provides technical assistance through its Cannabis Specialisation Unit and allows participants to sell ganja—as marijuana is commonly called in Jamaica—within the licensed market. The authority’s CEO, Farrah Blake, explained when presenting the program that the goal is to allow them to start on a smaller scale and build capacity as they work toward the conventional licensing system.

In September, Shandel Hannam, senior director of Operations at the CLA, explained that applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside in Jamaica, provide certified photographs, official identification and police records, and demonstrate access to at least half an acre of land. Ownership is not mandatory: those without title can submit a formal lease agreement or written authorization from the landowner.

There is, however, a discrepancy among the available sources regarding fees. In September, the Jamaica Information Service reported that the Cultivator’s Transitional Special Permit does not require application or permit fees. In August, however, Walter Melbourne, director of Licensing and Applications at the CLA, told the Jamaica Observer that the application fee had been reduced from USD 3,000 to USD 150 and that there were no other payments after the farmer qualified for the program.

The second instrument, the Special Community Permit, is aimed at groups of traditional producers who want to organize and cultivate collectively.

The permit allows small farmers belonging to a community to group together under a registered entity and jointly cultivate up to 10 acres. The Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, explained in March that the group can consist of three, five, eight, ten or more people, as long as the total cultivated area does not exceed that limit.

The CLA also said that this scheme reduces financial barriers and allows producers to collectively access the formal market. Blake also highlighted that participants can receive assistance from the agency’s technical assistance team and sell their produce within the licensed system.

The economic issue is central. For a small producer, individually meeting security, infrastructure, documentation and regulatory requirements can represent a barrier that is difficult to overcome. For precisely this reason, Jamaican authorities presented these new schemes as a response to the problems traditional growers have faced for years due to the costs and requirements of the existing system.

Maurice Ellis, president of the Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica, argued that traditional growers had historically been excluded from the formal industry by structural barriers, high compliance costs, complex requirements and limited access to capital. According to Ellis, the new permits “begin to correct the imbalance,” and the transitional scheme functions as a “bridge” allowing experienced farmers to enter the regulated market without immediately having to meet all the requirements of a full license.

But Ellis also warned that the permits do not solve the problem on their own. Among other things, he called for simpler application processes, technical and financial assistance, and concrete pathways for producers to legally bring their harvest to market.

Why Does Making Room for Small Growers Matter So Much?

Because a legal industry is not necessarily an inclusive industry.

When a market is regulated but the costs of entry are within reach only of companies with capital, lawyers, infrastructure and administrative capacity, there is a risk that those who built that market over the years will be pushed aside just as it begins to generate legal value.

And in Jamaica, that tension carries enormous cultural weight.

Ganja has been part of the country’s identity long before there were licenses, herb houses or medical cannabis companies. However, the regulated system ended up being much more accessible to actors with resources than to many of the farmers who have cultivated the plant for generations.

The CLA itself has acknowledged the issue. During the Cannabis Special Permit Islandwide Tour in September, Hannam explained that “these permits were created for persons who cannot necessarily afford the standard licences to be able to come into the industry.”

There is also a concrete commercial reason to bring them in. According to Hannam, around 70% of industry players are retailers, meaning that Jamaica has many more points of sale than growers. In other words: the legal market needs more producers.

The regulatory amendments are not limited to the two new permits, either. They also extended the duration of cultivation authorizations from one to three years and introduced changes intended to simplify operational requirements and reduce entry costs. Among them, the Ministry mentions standardized security requirements and provisions to enable delivery services by retail operators.

In this way, Jamaica is trying to address two problems at the same time: expand its production base while preventing the legal market from developing without many of the farmers who have sustained the country’s ganja culture for generations.

These measures don’t eliminate every obstacle, but they introduce something that was missing from the beginning: a specific pathway for entering the regulated industry that does not depend exclusively on already having the capital and infrastructure and meeting all the requirements necessary to obtain a conventional license.

Cover photo: Cannabis Pictures, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons