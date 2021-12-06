Jerome Baker Designs Launches Into Crypto Space

Pretty soon you can be the proud owner of unique digital assets with corresponding legendary glass art. Jerome Baker Designs (JBD), purveyors of award-winning unique functional glass art, will create unique digital art pieces and corresponding physical assets on the Ethereum blockchain for a collaboration with FDCTech, Inc.

FDC (OTCQB: FDCT) will provide the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform to mint and issue NFTs. Collectors can purchase Jerome Baker Designs drops through online silent auctions, global offers and open editions. The platform is expected to be operational in the early part of the first quarter, ending on March 31, 2022.

Founder and President of Jerome Baker Designs Jason Harris—the artist behind unique and rare luxury pieces including bongs, bubblers and pipes—will develop original physical and digital works for the project. Harris explained his pivot into crypto and the reasoning behind it.

“The blockchain industry has already changed the world with Bitcoin alone, which I have been accepting since 2016 for bubblers and bongs,” Harris told High Times. “At JBD, we have been exploring NFTs since before the term NFTs existed. We were exploring, along with many other companies, using non-fungible token technology towards supply chain.”

Original Jerome Baker Designs pieces have been customized for global artists including Santana, Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, George Clinton, 311, Sublime/Skunk Records, Widespread Panic, Grateful Dead, Rita Marley, DMB, Phish, Slayer and DRI.

“As an artist, I couldn’t be more stoked to see this technology applied towards arts,” Baker explained. “The creative world has just been transformed and artists will be more empowered than ever to take control of their art and their lives. We are working now on initiatives with an eye towards leading the way in the NFT universe in general with one-of-kind pieces pegged to an NFT. That is where we think this leads: to the new phygital realm, where the physical and digital meet.”

“We are thrilled that Jerome Baker Designs has entered the NFT space with FDC. It is exciting to work with such a well-established iconic brand that has made modern artistic glass and pipe-making a highly desirable collectible art collection,” FDC Founder, CFO and NFT Team Leader Imran Firoz said. “Our Company and Jerome Baker Designs are committed to creating authentic digital and physical art pieces to showcase Jason Harris’ unique and rare work on the NFT platform, where collectors can seamlessly buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles.”

Jerome Baker Designs

Jerome Baker Designs launched after founder Jason Harris apprenticed under Bob Snodgrass, “Godfather of artistic hard glass” and founder of the modern pipe-making industry. Snodgrass had been peddling colorful glass pipes at Grateful Dead shows across the country—significantly contributing to the popularity of glass in the world of cannabis.

Harris followed in the footsteps of Snodgrass, mastering the fine art of glassblowing.

An early concept behind the project.

Jerome Baker Designs was recently named one of the top ten glassblowers in the United States by the Cannabis News Update. Jerome Baker Designs won the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup for “Best Glass” in Sonoma County and was runner-up in “Best Glass” in the Sacramento 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup.

In September 2020, JBD and Jason Harris were featured in the High Times Annual Art issue alongside Tommy Chong and Shea McAdams of seedleSs clothing. In 2003, Harris was one of about 50 people who were busted by federal agents during the George W. Bush administration amid Operation Pipe Dreams. It demonstrated that even glass pipe sellers aren’t protected from facing criminal charges.

“We, at JBD, passionately believe in the future of a blockchain-crypto-driven digital art world and the ultimate democratization and distribution of authentic and protected digital assets. We’re excited to collaborate with FDC as they have a proven track record in building successful customized trading technology,” said Harris.