Joe Rogan Slams U.S. Customs for Seizing Weed and Psychedelics

Joe Rogan isn’t happy after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) for seizing a recent shipment containing cannabis, psilocybin, and MDMA from a vehicle. Once again, the podcaster is being loudly vocal about his views, saying the CPB officers should try psychedelics themselves instead.

Port of Champlain CBP officers encountered a vehicle with a 30-year-old female and 30-year-old male, both U.S. citizens, who were returning home from a vacation to Canada. The vehicle didn’t pass inspection, and was referred to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

On June 5, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol tweeted that they seized a car full of cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and psilocybin edibles, and MDMA from the vehicle.

“On Wednesday, two U.S. citizens returning from Canada had their vehicle examined by Champlain CBP officers,” U.S. Customs tweeted. The inspection led to officers seizing ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar.”

The officers posted photos of shrooms in front of a pop-top canister, probably containing the weed. The other photo showed what looks like MDMA tablets.

While cannabis is legal—sometimes on both sides of the border—taking it over border lines is a no-no, and the punishments are entirely different. In this case, cannabis is legal on both sides of the border; in Montreal as well as New York state. The variety of drugs present in the car didn’t help out, either.

“A subsequent physical inspection of the vehicle discovered various narcotics, that included ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar,” a June 3 press release reads. “The narcotic substances field tested positive for the presence of methylenedioxymethamphetamine [MDMA], marijuana and psilocybin.”

But for Joe Rogan, the types of drugs don’t matter; he believes the government should not decide what substances are legal. In a June 6 tweet, Rogan slammed U.S. Customs, saying that they themselves should try psychedelics for a change.

You should take all these drugs and rethink your life. https://t.co/xADK57Xoy7 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 6, 2022

But the CPB officers stood by their efforts.

“Our CBP Officers continue to remain dedicated and vigilant, successfully intercepting these illegal substances,” Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson stated. “I am proud of their enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of our communities.”

Rogan is known for his often controversial views, and also for cannabis and notably psychedelics. Of all psychedelics, Rogan has been the most vocal about dimethyltryptamine (DMT) specifically, saying there are “lessons to be learned” by having the DMT experience.

“The experience is so overwhelming and so alien,” Rogan told Rolling Stone in 2015. “It’s just hard for anyone to describe. You’re just, boom! Shot to the middle of everything for 15 minutes. Constantly changing geometric patterns. Jokers with jesters’ hats on, all giving me the finger…”

For Joe Rogan’s 50th birthday in 2017, High Times workers superimposed his face over Tommy Chong on an old issue. The real cover actually features a young Chong on the cover of a 1989 issue.

A Happy 50th Birthday to @joerogan from the HIGH TIMES family! 🎂💨

Thanks for all you do for cannabis! #joerogan #hightimesmagazine pic.twitter.com/jLPzBmCzNc — High Times (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) August 12, 2017

Beyond being a psychedelic and cannabis advocate, Rogan is also known for his controversial views on unverified medical claims, such as anti-vaxxing conspiracies. Even his $200 million dollar Spotify deal came into question amid his views about COVID and other topics that some people claim are misleading and dangerous.

Rogan’s views about loosening laws around cannabis and psychedelics, however, are a bit more popular across the board. Even MDMA is being observed for its possible medical benefits.