Just Announced – High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022

We’re proud to announce that our newest cannabis cup competition will be uniting the many unique products in Massachusetts! The state is already home to a blossoming cannabis industry with plenty of unique products to experience.

Products can be submitted for consideration at NETA dispensaries in Franklin, MA. between September 7-9. Kits will be sold starting on September 24 (first come, first serve availability). Judges will have until November 13 to check out and review everything Massachusetts cannabis companies have to offer, and the winners of the cup will be announced on November 27 through a digital awards show.

Massachusetts Cannabis Cup Entry Categories:

Indica Flower (28 total slots available; 2 entries Max per Company) Sativa Flower (28 total slots available; 2 entries Max per Company) Hybrid Flower (28 total slots available; 2 entries Max per Company) Pre-Rolls (10 total slots available; 1 entries Max per Company) Concentrates (10 total slots available; 1 entries Max per Company) Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (10 total slots available; 1 entries Max per Company) NON-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (10 total slots available; 1 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Sativa Gummies (10 total slots available with 50mg THC max; 1 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Indica Gummies (10 total slots available with 50mg THC max; 1 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Chocolate Non-Gummies (10 total slots available with 50mg THC max; 1 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Fruity Non-Gummies (10 total slots available with 50mg THC max; 1 entries Max per Company Edibles: Beverages (10 total slots available with 50mg THC max; 1 entries Max per Company) Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules (10 total slots available; 1 entries Max per Company)

Once the judges have submitted their feedback, we’ll announce the first place winners that have earned themselves the renowned High Times Cannabis Cup trophy—an honorable award that proves that their product rises above the rest of the competition.

Courtesy of NETA

The trophy, which was designed by Alex and Allyson Grey, is made of zinc and 24K gold plating. First-place winners will also be given a full page advertisement in High Times magazine, a complete report of the competition scores and comment feedback, winner decals to place on your product packaging, a mention in our online article featuring the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022 (as well as being recorded as a winner on cannabiscup.com) and of course, inclusion of the winning brands for each category on High Times social media channels (shared on the High Times timeline, story and story highlights).

Second place winners will receive a silver medal made of pewter and a silver ribbon with your winning category inscribed on it, as well as a half-page advertisement in High Times magazine, second place art assets for product packaging (along with all of the aforementioned judge’s report, and inclusion of the win online and on social media).

Third place winners will receive a bronze medal, made from pewter and bronze plating, with a matching bronze ribbon and the winning category inscribed on it, and a half-page advertisement in High Times magazine as well.

Even the products that do not win first, second, or third place in their respective categories can win in other ways. All products and brands will be included and tagged on social media in order to support Massachusetts cannabis companies and everything they bring to the table. During our Awards Show, we also do a shout-out and thank all competitors for participating in our competition. Best of all, the High Times Report is available upon request, should you like to learn more about what the judges thought of your product, and where it is ranked through our scoring system.

All products must be licensed by CCC and we cannot accept caregiver product.

A special thanks to our official intake partner, NETA.

www.cannabiscup.com