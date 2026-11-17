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The community vote at the second annual Psychedelics Design Awards went to High Times’ Director of Partnerships. Here are all of this year’s winners.

High Times’ own Kyle Rosner has been named Mushroom of the Year at the 2026 Psychedelics Design Awards, a title chosen by public vote.

The winners were announced on November 7 at the close of Creative Biome. Rosner, who serves as Director of Partnerships at High Times, also works as Production Director at 420Interactive and Media Director at Conscious Ventures Group, which publishes Reality Sandwich.

Congratulations, Kyle, from everyone on the High Times team.

This was the second edition of the Psychedelics Design Awards, which recognize creative work connected to psychedelic culture. According to the organizers, 86 entries were submitted this year and reviewed by a 32-member international jury and ethics board across eight categories, with the Mushroom of the Year award decided by community vote.

The 2026 Psychedelics Design Awards Winners

Winners by Category Architecture and Space: The Sphinx Gate, Mareesa Stertz, Tania Abdul, Jason Chase and Goose Manriquez (USA). A walk-through rite of passage between two monumental sphinxes, first built for Burning Man 2025.

The Sphinx Gate, Mareesa Stertz, Tania Abdul, Jason Chase and Goose Manriquez (USA). A walk-through rite of passage between two monumental sphinxes, first built for Burning Man 2025. Art and Photography: inside, outside, too close or too dirty, etc, Alex Valentina (Italy). 3D art and photography combined into worlds of fluid forms and imaginative creatures.

inside, outside, too close or too dirty, etc, Alex Valentina (Italy). 3D art and photography combined into worlds of fluid forms and imaginative creatures. Audio and Music: Bionic and the Wires, Jon Ross and Andy Kidd (UK). Bionic arms connected to mushrooms and plants so the organisms can make their own music.

Bionic and the Wires, Jon Ross and Andy Kidd (UK). Bionic arms connected to mushrooms and plants so the organisms can make their own music. Educational and Community Impact: Indigenous-Led Research & Experiential Studies in Plant Medicines, the Organisation for Indigenous Outreach & Conservation and Drug Science. Led by Erika Salazar and Taita Juan, with Dr. Anne Katrin Schlag and Prof. David Nutt.

Indigenous-Led Research & Experiential Studies in Plant Medicines, the Organisation for Indigenous Outreach & Conservation and Drug Science. Led by Erika Salazar and Taita Juan, with Dr. Anne Katrin Schlag and Prof. David Nutt. Experimental: ARKANA, an edible oracle system, Joanna Wallace Cuervo (USA). A participatory, edible art installation about psychedelics.

ARKANA, an edible oracle system, Joanna Wallace Cuervo (USA). A participatory, edible art installation about psychedelics. Products and Services: SoundSelf, Sandeep Prakash, PhD, Robin Arnott, Lorna Dune and Reef Liew (USA). A voice-responsive biofeedback system that began as a video game designed to guide players into altered states.

SoundSelf, Sandeep Prakash, PhD, Robin Arnott, Lorna Dune and Reef Liew (USA). A voice-responsive biofeedback system that began as a video game designed to guide players into altered states. Storytelling: My Twin the Murderer, Lindsay Kent (USA). A debut thriller weaving psychological suspense, government conspiracy and psychedelic history.

My Twin the Murderer, Lindsay Kent (USA). A debut thriller weaving psychological suspense, government conspiracy and psychedelic history. Visual Design and Branding: Tractor Beam, Claire Gustavson and Lana Z Porter (USA). A speculative fiction publication devoted to soilpunk and the visual identity behind it.

Tractor Beam, Claire Gustavson and Lana Z Porter (USA). A speculative fiction publication devoted to soilpunk and the visual identity behind it. Mushroom of the Year (public vote): Kyle Rosner (USA).

Organizers say the 2027 awards will open for entries in early 2027. More information is available from Psychedelics Design.