Legalization Initiative Passes in Maryland with Question 4

Voters approved Question 4, also called the Marijuana Legalization Amendment, in Maryland on Nov. 8. The passage of this initiative amends the Maryland Constitution with Article XX which allows cannabis possession and consumption for adults 21 and older, starting on or after July 1, 2023. The amendment also instructs the Maryland General Assembly to “provide for the use, distribution, possession, regulation, and taxation of cannabis within the state.”

Companion legislation known as House Bill 837 has also become law, now that voters passed Question 4, possession of cannabis up to 1.5 ounces of flower and 10 grams of concentrate, is immediately decriminalized after Jan. 1, 2023, and will become legal after June 30, 2023. The bill permits residents to grow two cannabis plants at home, and immediately expunges anyone with cannabis convictions on their record, if their crimes are made legal by the passing of Question 4 and HB-837. It also permits the creation of the Cannabis Business Assistance Fund (to assist minority- and women-owned cannabis businesses) and Cannabis Public Health Fund (a collection of legislators and other important industry members who will enact change based on studies of youth impact, reporting data, public health campaigns, and more).

The “Yes on 4” campaign led the charge with this initiative, which is chaired by former NFL athlete Eugene Monroe. The initiative’s success can also be attributed to donors such as SunMed Growers, Trulieve Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Curio Wellness, Marijuana Policy Project, and Green Thumb Industries.