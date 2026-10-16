2026 US Elections: Which States Are Voting on Cannabis Measures?

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Idaho and Massachusetts are heading into the November elections with proposals that could reshape their cannabis policies. While one measure seeks to limit voters’ ability to legalize cannabis through ballot initiatives, the other would dismantle the legal framework governing the state’s regulated adult-use market.

The November 3, 2026, general election will put cannabis policy in the spotlight in two states: Idaho and Massachusetts. However, the measures on the ballot have very different objectives.

According to Idaho’s official election guide and NBC Boston’s coverage of Massachusetts ballot questions, both states have cannabis-related measures on the ballot.

In Idaho, voters will decide whether the state legislature should have exclusive authority to legalize marijuana, narcotics, and other psychoactive substances. In Massachusetts, voters will weigh a proposal to repeal the laws that authorize and regulate commercial adult-use cannabis sales.

Together, the proposals show that the US cannabis debate is no longer just about legalization versus prohibition. It also concerns who gets to make those decisions and how a regulated market should operate.

Idaho: A Constitutional Amendment to Restrict Citizen-Led Cannabis Initiatives

On November 3, Idaho voters will decide on House Joint Resolution 4 (HJR 4), a proposed constitutional amendment that would give the state legislature exclusive authority to legalize marijuana, narcotics, and other psychoactive substances.

In its 2026 voter guide, Idaho Capital Sun reported that the measure would bar citizens from using ballot initiatives to legalize those substances at the state level.

If approved, the amendment would give the Idaho Legislature exclusive authority to authorize the cultivation, production, transportation, sale, distribution, possession, and use of the substances covered by the proposal. The measure would not, by itself, legalize or prohibit cannabis. Instead, it would change who has the authority to decide whether legalization can occur.

State lawmakers approved the measure in 2025. It received 58 votes in favor and 10 against in the House of Representatives, followed by 29 votes in favor and six against in the state Senate.

The debate is also tied to citizen-led efforts to reform cannabis laws. According to VoteIdaho’s initiatives and amendments page, two cannabis-related proposals—the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act and the Decriminalize Cannabis Now Initiative—failed to collect enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

HJR 4 therefore raises a broader question about the state’s political process: Should Idaho residents retain the ability to pursue cannabis legalization through ballot initiatives, or should that authority rest exclusively with their elected representatives?

Massachusetts: A Proposal to Repeal the Regulated Adult-Use Market

Ten years after Massachusetts voters approved the legalization of adult-use cannabis, the state is preparing to revisit the scope of that decision. Question 8, which will appear on the ballot, proposes repealing the laws that authorize, regulate, and tax retail adult-use cannabis sales.

According to official voter materials published by the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth, the measure would change the rules governing cannabis possession and eliminate the legal framework supporting the state’s commercial adult-use market. If approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2028.

The proposal would not eliminate all legal cannabis possession or repeal the state’s medical marijuana program. According to the official summary, adults 21 and older would still be allowed to possess up to one ounce of cannabis, including no more than five grams of concentrates, and transfer that amount to another adult aged 21 or older without payment. Possession of more than one ounce and up to two ounces would carry a $100 civil penalty and confiscation of the substance.

The medical cannabis program would remain in place. Existing licensed recreational cannabis businesses could also apply for medical dispensary licenses through an expedited process.

The proposal could have significant economic implications as well. According to Massachusetts’ official ballot materials, taxes on retail adult-use cannabis sales generated approximately $280 million in state revenue and another $50 million in local revenue during fiscal year 2025.

In an October 9 report, Boston public radio station WBUR explained that Question 8 seeks to reverse the legalization of recreational cannabis sales approved by Massachusetts voters in 2016.

There are several competing arguments about the consequences of repealing the system. Supporters say the state needs to reassess the public health effects of cannabis commercialization. Opponents warn that eliminating licensed recreational retailers could hurt existing businesses and jobs, reduce tax revenue, and push some consumer demand into unregulated channels.

These are arguments advanced by the respective sides, rather than established findings about the measure’s eventual effects.

Ultimately, the vote goes beyond whether adults can possess cannabis. It asks what kind of regulatory framework Massachusetts should maintain a decade after voters approved adult-use legalization.

What Happened to Cannabis Initiatives in Other States?

The fact that Idaho and Massachusetts have statewide cannabis-related measures on the ballot does not mean they were the only states where cannabis reform efforts emerged this year. The key distinction is which proposals completed the steps required to qualify for a vote.

In Idaho, as noted above, initiatives seeking to establish a medical cannabis program and decriminalize marijuana failed to collect the required number of valid signatures. Washington and Missouri also saw proposals that didn’t make it onto the ballot.

That distinction matters when assessing the national election landscape. An announced proposal, a signature-gathering campaign, and a measure officially certified for the ballot are three different things. Each state has its own requirements, and an initiative can fail to qualify even after attracting public attention.

For the November election, the two statewide measures identified here present different scenarios. In Idaho, the central issue is the relationship between the state legislature and citizen participation in lawmaking. In Massachusetts, the debate centers on whether to preserve a regulated adult-use market that generates tax revenue and supports a licensed industry.

The November 3 results will offer a glimpse into how cannabis policy debates are evolving in two states taking different approaches. Rather than pointing to a single national trajectory, the measures underscore how much the future of cannabis policy in the United States continues to depend on decisions made at the state level.