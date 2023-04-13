Lost Hikers on Shrooms Saved by Mountain Rescue Team

Two hikers bit off more than they can chew, so to speak, after getting lost in the mountains during a hike while tripping on shrooms, forcing a rescue team to save the day.

The Lake District is a national park in Cumbria, northwest England in the U.K. and is a popular destination for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. It’s also the largest national park in England with stunning views of the outdoors. But the powerful effects of shrooms and the elements of the outdoors don’t always mix when logic and judgment are compromised.

The Guardian reports that on April 8, a mountain rescue team was summoned to the Stoneycroft, Newlands, and Seathwaite area of the national park following reports that a group of young men who were tripping on shrooms and appeared to be in trouble.

Team members from Mountain Rescue England and Wales say they get calls daily, with only four days in 2022 when they were not called out to rescue hikers. But shroom-related calls are much less frequent and worthy of discussion (and laughs).

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team, the local branch in charge of helping hikers in distress, responded to the calls. “A number of calls were received via passersby, who had come across a group of young adult males who had taken magic mushrooms,” Keswick Mountain Rescue Team’s report reads. “Two in the group were feeling unwell, including the driver in the party. The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding the timing of their onward travel.”

Eleven volunteers associated with the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to meet the two psychonauts and walk them down the mountain, as they were clearly unable to do it themselves. Once they walked down, a team medic gave them sound advice “regarding the timing of their onward travel,” alluding to the amount of time it takes for shrooms to wear off.

In most cases, the only thing you can do while tripping too hard is to ride it out until the effects wear off. However, you can also eat foods and nutrients including curcumin, resveratrol, grape seed extract, milk thistle, hawthorn, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, apples, and kale to metabolize shrooms faster and lessen the trip, Zamnesia explains.

The team were also called to assist four walkers who were descending the Styhead Tarn path towards Seathwaite, one with an ankle injury and another a panic attack, which are typical reasons they receive calls.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team posted updates on Facebook, complete with pictures, showing that the rescue lasted until it was dark outside.

NewQuay Voice reports that several hikers who passed by were concerned about what they saw.

A European drug discussion forum, Blue Pill, posted a thread about the shrooming hikers in the Keswick area. “It’s not good when you can smell your own brain,” one user commented. “Maybe they never left their living room, and just were convinced they were in the lakes!” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, wild magic mushrooms can be found in many regions of the world. From the October, 1986 issue of High Times writer Jerome Creek wrote a psychedelic-inspired travelog about looking for magic mushrooms in California. Magic mushrooms grow in the wild and can be eaten or made into tea, but set and setting are very important and they cause powerful distortions in the mind. That’s not always a good thing if you’re miles away from the beginning o the hiking trail.

The events that unfolded only attest to the quality of shrooms the hikers took, one Twitter user wrote. It’s a cautionary tale to those who like to shroom outside in nature.

The entire rescue took about two hours to complete.