Mad Labs, a Top-Tier Cannabis Brand, is Where Science Meets Artistry

The cannabis industry is skyrocketing, and with that comes an influx of new brands. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to stand out from the crowd. However, there is always room for quality-minded brands willing to go the extra mile in their production and marketing. That’s what this company, a top-tier brand quickly making a name for itself in the industry, proves. Despite being around for a relatively shorter time than its competitors, the brand has already made a big splash in the market. The brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality, cutting-edge CBD products, and thanks to that, it’s poised to become a major player in the CBD space.

Led by visionary engineers, the brand is all about combining science and artistry to create unique products. The team has spent hundreds of hours perfecting the hardware and product to give customers a seamless and enjoyable user experience. The Mad Labs experience begins with beautifully designed vape pen cartridges that are both visually stimulating and enjoyable. These unique designs are the product of innovative vape technology and high-quality components. The vape pens are made of high-quality Pyrex glass tanks and ceramic coils, making for a pretty and safe package. Some brands use plastics that can contaminate the vape oil and cause health issues, but Mad Labs does things differently.

Another key feature of Mad Labs products is that they are all-natural. Mad Labs believe there is no need to have pretty packaging without providing value to the customer. The team spends hours testing different terpene levels and formulas to obtain a final product that exceeds customers’ expectations. Mad Labs products are produced from high-quality, full-spectrum extracts that give them a distinct aroma. Its cartridges contain high-THC, Delta 9 Category 3 Certified oils, and all-natural terpenes, giving all its products high potency of 82% from recent lab tests.

Mad Labs also guarantees additive-free products, making them a safer option than many brands on the market today. The brand uses an innovative, solvent-free extraction method that minimizes the contamination of the oils. The absence of potentially harmful chemical additives results in superior quality products with a cleaner taste than their competitors. Additionally, Mad Labs uses organically grown, pesticide-free flowers. This has also helped manage the amount of fertilizer and fungicides that end up in the final product.

The rigorous and thorough manufacturing process does not stop there. The brand takes its products through third-party testing for purity and potency in reputable, independent laboratories. Customers can view the certificates of analysis (COA) on the company’s website or use the company’s innovative authentication process. All products come with two QR codes customers can use to access the reports from the third-party analysis. One QR code directs the customers to a detailed COA and the other to Mad Labs’ Instagram page, where the brand posts all the results.

Mad Labs continues to satisfy its customers through new product lines. The brand recently introduced its innovative disposables with over 15 flavors. Now the team is working on its new edibles, concentrates, and exclusive blends they hope to unveil soon. Mad Labs is also working on expansion plans within California. The goal is to become a billion-dollar brand, changing the cannabis industry for the better.