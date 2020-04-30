0

Maryland Allows Medical Cannabis Dispensaries to Remain Open

By April 30, 2020 News
Maryland Allows Medical Cannabis Dispensaries to Remain Open

In order to meet the needs of cannabis users across the state, Maryland is allowing medical dispensaries to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic with some loosened restrictions to make sure everyone has access. Southern Maryland dispensaries in general are working to make sure accessibility is the number-one priority.

According to SoMdNews, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission issued an order that would change some rules for dispensaries. It’s no longer OK to keep a big jar of cannabis for customers to smell before purchasing, but on-site deliveries in parking lots, their version of curbside delivery, is now an option. 

Patients also no longer have to sign for cannabis upon pickup, and orders can be processed online. This helps with social distancing and ease of access for those without as much access to transportation. 

One store in Solomons, MD, Greenwave Medical Cannabis Dispensary, took advantage of the fact that their building used to be a bank and implemented a drive-thru window for customers. With a little work, they were able to make the business accessible to those who don’t want to leave their vehicles. 

Advertise Here

“The MMCC has shown great leadership,” Lauren Simpson, director of Greenwave, said. “We’re lucky to have a governor who acknowledged the importance of medical cannabis to state constituents.” 

In Mechanicsville, MD, Southern Maryland Relief, owned by Charlie Mattingly, had to make some similar changes in order to keep up with the times and provide access to patients. 

Online Ordering Now An Option

In addition to offering curbside pickup, the store is taking online orders. However, since many of their patients are older and not as computer-savvy, he is also keeping the store open so that folks can still get the help they need as long as they socially distance. Only six people are allowed in the waiting room at one time, and three in the showroom. 

“We sanitize every 30 minutes … we’re doing more than what was asked. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

With all these measures in place, Maryland is making sure to keep access for patients as a top priority.

Tags:

Addison Herron-Wheeler

About Addison Herron-Wheeler

Recommended For You

COVID-19 Delays Illinois Cannabis Licenses News

COVID-19 Delays Illinois Cannabis Licenses

A.J. Herrington
A.J. HerringtonApril 30, 2020
Michigan Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Release Marijuana Prisoners News

Federal Judge Denies Cali Drug Cartel Kingpin Early Release

A.J. Herrington
A.J. HerringtonApril 29, 2020
City of Denver, Colorado Launches Cannabis Licensing Work Group News

City of Denver, Colorado Launches Cannabis Licensing Work Group

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-WheelerApril 29, 2020

Leave a Reply

  • News
    • Activism
    • BusinessGet the latest information on the budding cannabis industry.
    • Environment
    • LawsGet the latest information on current national and local laws, regulations and restrictions for the use of medical and recreational cannabis.
    • Legalization
    • PoliticsSee how the fight for marijuana legalization is unfolding on the national and state level.
    • World
  • Culture
    • Entertainment
      • Celebrities
      • MoviesSee what High Times thinks of the latest indie cinema and box office debuts.
      • MusicCheck out the High Times picks for all the latest music, concerts and performing artists.
    • FoodsAll the latest cannabis-based foods products available in the market.
      • CookingGet delicious cannabis-based recipes for both the sweet and savory palate.
      • Recipes
    • PeopleInterviews, profiles and more with celebrities and leading voices in cannabis.
    • ScienceThe latest research and findings from the scientific community on the medical qualities of cannabis.
    • Sports
  • Events
  • Grow
    • Grow GearProduct reviews, ratings and announcements for all your personal and commercial growing needs.
  • Health
  • Reviews
    • Dabs
    • Dispensaries
    • EdiblesWhy limit yourself to one method of cannabis consumption? Eat your greens! Learn some new recipes and cannabis cooking techniques that will take you far and elevate you to higher levels.
    • StrainsStrains
  • Guides
  • Shop
  • Investor Relations
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap