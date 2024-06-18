Massachusetts Cannabis Agency Approves Transfer of Cannabis to Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket

Residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the islands off the coast of Massachusetts, recently spoke up about the need to permit medical cannabis to be transported across the waters of the Vineyard Sound.

Currently, that waterway falls under federal jurisdiction, and the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) has a rule in place that prevents cannabis from being transported across water or via airspace. Fortunately for residents, the CCC changed this rule on June 13 so that cannabis products can now be shipped on a “sea worthy vessel” through the waters that separate the islands from mainland Massachusetts, which took effect on June 14.

According to the Boston Globe, CCC Commissioner Bruce Stebbins described the change as “a very important step” to assisting the islands’ 500 medical and adult-use cannabis consumers, as well as the limited cannabis business owners who opened up shop there. “Patient access… has always been a priority,” said Stebbins. “And combatting the illicit market—making sure it does not affect Nantucket and the Vineyard—is also critical.”

One of the medical cannabis dispensaries on Martha’s Vineyard, Island Time, is owned by Geoff Rose, who praised the CCC in taking action. “Today is a great day in providing equity for operators on the island,” he told the Boston Globe. “I appreciate the efforts of the CCC commissioners and staff to address this very important issue — one that has been long overdue for attention.”

Rose also took to social media on Jun 14 to expand upon the news. “It came down to the wire, but the Cannabis Control Commission has taken action to preserve cannabis on Martha’s Vineyard by authorizing the transport of products from the mainland,” Rose said in a video. “The outpouring of local support at the commission’s public meeting last week was evident. Patients, patient advocates, an authorizing physician, and dispensary staff really articulated the crisis and the impact on patients and customers. This is a win for the Vineyard community that will result in new products, greater choice, and greater value.” He added that Island Time will reopen within a few days, although he didn’t offer an official opening date.

The struggle began on Martha’s Vineyard’s in May when the owner of the island’s only cannabis production license, Fine Fettle, announced it would be closing. “Very sadly, we have had to make the decision to slow down and then ultimately shut down operations on the Vineyard,” said president Benjamin Zachs. It was the only source of cannabis product production where Island Time could obtain its legal products to sell, and one of only two dispensaries on Martha’s Vineyard.

Without a source of products, and with transporting cannabis products via boat being illegal at the time, Rose asked the CCC to help. However, the agency originally rejected the idea, claiming that the waters between Martha’s Vineyard and Massachusetts falls under federal ownership (aka the U.S. Coast Guard) and thus would be federally illegal to transport cannabis products.

Rose ordered cannabis to be delivered by ferry, and the CCC gave a warning to both Rose and his unnamed supplier. Frustrated and without a source to continue running his business, Rose alongside The Green Lady (another local cannabis business in Nantucket) introduced a lawsuit to attempt to find a solution. The lawsuit called for an injunction that would allow for cannabis to be delivered to the island. “[Island Time] is being starved to death by the Commission’s arbitrary, unreasonable and inconsistent policy against transporting marijuana and marijuana products over state territorial waters,” Rose explained.

The lawsuit helped push the CCC to come to a solution not only to prevent cannabis businesses from closing down, but also to prevent medical cannabis patients from not being able to access their medicine. “If we do nothing, you are going to have 234 patients with no medical access on the Island. That’s the reality of it,” said CCC commissioner Kimberly Roy at the time.

The Green Lady is owned by Nicole Campbell, who operates cannabis dispensaries in Nantucket as well as in Newton. “People on the islands do not want to feel cut off from access to things that other people take for granted,” Campbell said in May.

According to the CommonWealth Beacon, the attorney representing Island Time and The Green Lady, Adam Fine, confirmed that the lawsuit will be dropped now that the CCC has implemented changes.

Roy praised the swift action taken by the CCC. “This was turned around in a really quick time frame,” Roy said. “At the end of the day, this was about public health and public safety and patients and consumers alike having access to safely regulated products.”

Fine Fettle’s general manager, Chloe Loftfield, also provided a brief statement about the resolution. “It really is a positive change and we’re really hopeful that this means a bright future for cannabis on Martha’s Vineyard,” Loftfield said.