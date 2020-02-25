News
Michigan Lawmakers May Ask Congress To Clarify Legality of Marijuana
Despite progress, there remains a disconnect between federal and state marijuana laws.
Lawmakers in Michigan are considering a resolution that would bring the awkward tension over marijuana between the states and federal government to the forefront.
Voters in Michigan passed a measure in 2018 legalizing recreational pot, bringing the state in the ranks of the nearly dozen other states that have ended the prohibition on weed. But cannabis remains classified as a Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act, effectively making it illegal nationwide. And while states like Colorado have established a marijuana market largely free of interference from the feds, the disconnect looms over the policies.
The bill being taken up in Michigan’s state House would seek to redress that by formally asking the United States Congress to “clarify its position on the legality of marijuana” under the Controlled Substances Act. “Despite federal law criminalizing marijuana, many states have exercised their authority to enact marijuana laws that reflect the needs and interests of their citizens,” the bill reads.
It continues: “The federal government’s lack of clarity and inconsistency in its interpretation of the legality of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 has created confusion and uncertainty for states legislating marijuana operations.” The conflict between state and federal law, the bill says, “affects law enforcement, banking, taxation, and zoning.”
The Bill Could Go All The Way To The Top
The bill is sponsored by Republican state Rep. Jeff Yaroch. According to MLive.com, it is scheduled to be debated by the state Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Should it make it out of the committee, it will then go to the full House. If it were to pass the legislature, the resolution would be delivered to members of Congress and President Donald Trump.
Michigan voters passed a measure in 2018 legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older by a margin of 56 percent-44 percent. The law took effect last year, with weed sales starting in the first week of December. Despite having only five dispensaries open that first week, marijuana sales still reached nearly $1.63 million.
The staggering demand caught some dispensaries off guard, with one store even running out of marijuana flower in just the first two days of opening. Michigan became the 10th state to legalize recreational pot use with its passage of the ballot measure in 2018. Ten years prior, voters there approved a medical marijuana program.
Ohio Cannabis Advocates Trying To Get Legalization On The Ballot
Study Indicates Cannabis Use Among Senior Citizens Has Spiked
Michigan Lawmakers May Ask Congress To Clarify Legality of Marijuana
Kansas Lawmakers Reject Proposal to Reform Marijuana Laws, Reduce Penalties
Tennessee Senator Files Bill to Allow Sale and Taxation of Marijuana
What We Know So Far About The Newly Discovered Cannabinoids THCP And CBDP
Does Cannabis Have a Shot at Being Federally Legalized?
Tennessee Man Lights Up Joint in Court To Protest Marijuana Laws
Trending
- News5 days ago
NFL Player Faces 20 Years In Prison After Getting Busted With 157 Pounds of Pot
- News5 days ago
Georgia Lawmakers Pushing Bill to Essentially Re-Criminalize Hemp
- News6 days ago
PA Lawmaker Introduces Marijuana Legalization Bill to House of Representatives
- Business5 days ago
High Times has been Cleared to List; Readies for Public Trading
- News6 days ago
Colorado Cannabis Dispensaries Sold Over $1.74 Billion in Products in 2019
- Sponsored6 days ago
What Makes the SWITCH Different from Any Other Vaporizer?
- News5 days ago
New Hampshire House Approves Bill Allowing Personal Possession of Pot
- News4 days ago
Kentucky’s House of Representatives Approves Medicinal Cannabis Legislation