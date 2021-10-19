Miguel Unveils Nitrogen-Powered Cannabis Drink You Can See in Action

Going beyond most celebrity-endorsed cannabis products, Grammy Award winning artist Miguel took upon the roles of co-founder, owner and Chief Creative Director of Kalvara—a cannabis-infused drink company that takes a completely novel technological approach to infusion.

Kalvara is the maker of the patented Vessl™ closure—a nitrogen-powered cannabis liquid delivery device—providing a precise, consistent dose of fast-acting cannabinoids. The technology allows you to see the cannabis infusion—in action. Also, it eliminates the need for single use bottles that litter the planet.

The company calls it a “multisensory experience” because when you twist the cap, you hear the release of the pressurized nitrogen, see colorful THC liquid rush into the bottle and taste the naturally flavored beverage like a lava lamp. The rapid onset of the precise dose of THC is quickly becoming a fad as an alternative to alcohol.

Berry Chill, Citrus Twist and Tropical Inspire. Photo courtesy of Kalvara.

“Kalvara is a game-changer,” said Miguel. “I can enjoy a fast and consistent lift wherever I am.” Miguel announced that he began working with Vessl™ a year ago in August 2020. His long-term interest in sustainability led him to explore brands that take new approaches. The patented Vessl™ device enables bottles to be reused instead of constantly throwing out single use bottles.

Each Kalvara variety comes in a 100mg five-pack, provided in several choices: Citrus Twist is sweetened with exotic monk fruit; Berry Chill comes with an additional 10mg CBD for relaxation; and Tropical Inspire adds an energy-boosting component.

Kalvara is designed to be consumed on its own over ice or with a mixer. Try replacing an alcoholic drink with it, and your body will thank you.

The nanotechnology of the pressurized Vessl™ closure keeps the highly bioavailable cannabis oil fresh at ambient temperatures for an increased shelf life. That means that the taste, aroma and color will not fade or oxidize. The drink is calorie-free and does not contain any sugar or preservatives.

Kalvara is available at licensed retailers in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Ontario, with other states and Canadian provinces coming soon.

Miguel and Marijuana

In a 2015 interview with Spin, the singer-songwriter was asked about his favorite hobbies. In a list that included meditation, binge-watching documentaries and hiking. It also included smoking weed.

The singer has opened up often that he was a late bloomer to the cannabis scene. He didn’t smoke weed until later on when he was a grown adult. “I was not a part of the social scene in high school,” Miguel told The Guardian in 2015. “I wasn’t going to parties, I wasn’t drinking, I wasn’t smoking, I definitely wasn’t smoking weed, I wasn’t having sex. Late bloomer. Really late bloomer.”

In later interviews, Miguel seemed to be more of a regular consumer.

“Damn—I should’ve brought the weed with me,” Miguel told Billboard during a 2017 interview. Weed is a constant theme in Miguel’s music, and he shows off his collection of herb in the video for his 2017 song with Travis Scott, “Skywalker”—an indica-dominant strain that’s a typical favorite.

Miguel received no fewer than 12 Grammy Award nominations, a win and his last two albums debuted at number one on Billboard‘s R&B Albums Chart. The singer has worked with Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Usher, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, among many others, and has proven himself to be one of R&B’s top artists.

Miguel’s involvement in executive roles for Kalvara cements his relationship with cannabis. For more information, please visit kalvara.com and check out Kalvara on Instagram @drinkkalvara.