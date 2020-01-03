News
Missouri Family Sues After Being Denied a License To Grow Medical Cannabis
The family has sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for capping the number of licenses at 60.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the state that was sought by a southwestern Missouri family who was denied a license to grow medical marijuana.
Paul Callicoat and his family sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services after their application for a license was among hundreds that the agency denied. They planned to convert their 70-acre property in Sarcoxie into a cultivation site.
Their lawsuit argued that the state’s decision to cap the number of licenses at 60 violated a right-to-farm amendment in the Missouri Constitution. During a hearing on Monday, the family’s lawyer, Joseph Bednar, argued that the state should allow the market to decide which marijuana cultivation businesses survive.
Bednar also criticized “geographical bonuses” that the state used to determine who received the licenses. The bonuses favor applicants from high unemployment zip codes.
The state’s attorney, Ross Kaplan, said during the hearing that the approval of licenses last week followed the law’s minimum requirement to issue 60 licenses. He said the regulations of the medical marijuana industry are meant to protect the public, not licensees, The Columbia Missourian reported.
Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the Callicoats had not established at this stage of the legal proceedings that they suffered irreparable injury. He said in his order that the issues of whether the regulations impede access to medical marijuana or violated the “right to farm” merit further review.
The Callicoats said in a statement that they were gratified that Beetem thought those issues merited further review and are “concentrating on proceeding with litigation.”
Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018. More than 500 companies applied to grow the drug for the state’s new industry.
The Department of Health and Senior Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Missouri Family Sues After Being Denied a License To Grow Medical Cannabis
Flashback Friday: A Typical Trip On Ibogaine
First Day of Recreational Cannabis In Illinois Has Generated Nearly $3.2 Million
Governor Of Illinois Grants Over 11,000 Pardons For Low-Level Cannabis Convictions
Trending
-
Grow22 hours ago
How To Grow Weed: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners
-
Culture7 days ago
Flashback Friday: Everything You Wanted To Know About Quaaludes
-
Grow3 days ago
Dear Danko: Expert Grow Advice On Closet Grows, Light Leaks, Flushing, And More
-
Culture4 days ago
High Times Greats: Interview With Paul Bowles
-
News22 hours ago
People Are Crossing State Lines To Buy Recreational Cannabis In Illinois
-
Culture1 day ago
High Times Greats: New Year’s Dead
-
News20 hours ago
Governor Of Illinois Grants Over 11,000 Pardons For Low-Level Cannabis Convictions
-
News21 hours ago
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Raises Minimum Age to Buy Tobacco To 21