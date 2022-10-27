National Animal Group Urges Idaho To Lift CBD Pet Ban

Idaho’s ban on CBD and hemp-derived products only harms animals even more, because people give it to them regardless of regulations, according to a national group devoted to the wellbeing of animals and pets.

It’s a complicated issue that oscillates between the urgent need for CBD oil for dogs and cats that have seizures and other issues, and the need to prove CBD is beneficial in those areas before making medical claims and eventually getting the blessing from the FDA.

Idaho is home to some of the least tolerant cannabis laws seen anywhere in the U.S. Only Idaho and a handful of other states have been resistant to allow even CBD sales. Last July, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced a ban on CBD products and other hemp-derived products intended for pets and farm animals, set to go into effect November 1.

“Idaho Code 25-2712 (1) states that it is unlawful to “manufacture or distribut[e] any commercial feed that is adulterated or misbranded.” Therefore, pursuant to state law and consistent with the FDA and AAFCO [Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)], the ISDA has not approved hemp or hemp-derived products for animal use,” Department officials wrote.

But members of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) believe that Idaho’s ban puts animals in even more danger because CBD products need certificates of analysis and need to be vetted under a regulatory program.

So the NASC called people to action on the Council’s website and launched a petition on Change.org. Nearly 3,000 people have signed the petition at the time of writing.

“The Idaho State Department of Agriculture intends to stop the sale of dosage form pet products (animal health supplements) that contain hemp and CBD, beginning on November 1, 2022,” the petition reads.

“This decision will likely harm animals whose owners will no longer be able to access the products their pets rely on for a variety of health and wellness reasons. It will also have a serious economic impact on Idaho businesses that manufacture and sell these products.

Removing CBD pet products from the marketplace paves the way for a black-market industry of unscrupulous suppliers selling questionable products that could end up harming animals. It may also lead to pet owners turning to human products that aren’t formulated for pets or marijuana products that contain high levels of THC.”

The NASC has a very specific twofold mission: “to promote the health and wellbeing of companion animals and horses that are given animal health supplements by their owners, and to protect and enhance the animal health supplement industry.”

Viral videos show CBD oil stopping seizures in dogs in real time.

Professional British Boxer Anthony Fowler, for instance, posted a video of a dog having a seizure and how fast CBD oil stopped the dog from shaking. Another viral video shows CBD oil stopping a seizure in another dog in less than one minute.

But despite these anecdotal reports coming out of the woodwork, other national organizations say there is not enough known to say CBD products are safe for pets.

Not everyone’s onboard, however, which includes the FDA. The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and several other organizations wrote a joint open letter earlier this year warning about health concerns regarding hemp and CBD in animal feeds and pet food.

Click here to sign the petition.