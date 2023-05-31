New York Regulators Will Launch Cannabis Farmers Markets ‘Within A Month’

Regulations and red tape make it hard to sell cannabis in New York. Currently, just over a dozen licensed retailers are actively operating in New York. By introducing a marijuana farmers market, more retailers could sell their products as regulators continue to work to license and set up more legal brick-and-mortar storefronts. Officials say the cannabis farmers markets could start “within a month.”
The announcement comes after a town hall event last Thursday for cultivators organized by the Cannabis Association of New York (CANY) in conjunction with the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). During the meeting, attendees discussed how a farmers market could both offer businesses a sale model while giving consumers a safe place to shop. Over the last year, lots of cannabis was grown, but much of it needs a place to be sold. The farmers market aims to solve such concerns.
OCM Chief Equity Officer Damian Fagon said at the event that regulators hope to get the farmers markets ready to open “optimistically, within a month,” New York Cannabis Insider reported. According to OCM Director of Policy John Kagia, the rules for what will be called the “New York Cannabis Growers Showcase” program haven’t been released yet. However, Kagia says that there are “several issues that we’re still working through internally, but we have the authorization here to discuss it.”
The farmers market, aka New York Cannabis Growers Showcase, plans to have a minimum of three growers and at least one licensed retailer hosting farmers market-style events in authorized municipalities. On-site consumption will not allowed, at least at first, as that would mean additional permits obtained from the state Department of Public Health, so customers will have to enjoy back home. Alcohol is also not allowed. So, while the farmers markets offer help for sellers, New York is a long way away from providing fun, communal spaces for folks to enjoy cannabis, as one might enjoy a beer with friends at a bar.
However, farmers can try to obtain municipal approval to hold the farmers markets on their own property, which could provide communal gatherings. Additionally, they could try to sell at events like concerts and festivals, which sounds like a fun step in the right direction.
“We think this is really important because it does two things,” Kagia said. “One, it allows the growers to get in front of the consumers who are going to be buying legal regulated product in New York, and allows you to tell your stories. Two, it allows you to sell product much more quickly across the state, so the idea would be that the retailers are going to be confined to the regions where they’re authorized to operate, but the growers would be able to do this anywhere in the state.”
The idea for the marijuana farmers market pilot program comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) administration stepped up its efforts to transition folks to the legal market, which, under current restraints, is difficult for both sellers and consumers. For many, buying on the black market, even if it’s illegal, offers better, more affordable products, demonstrating that if New York wants a thriving legal market, they have a lot of work ahead of them.
As part of efforts to persuade people to buy legally, a public education campaign was launched last month, pushing people to buy from licensed shops, relying on scare tactics of the dangers of buying illegally, and reminding folks that legal weed ideally means equity programs.
In March, officials announced that they are doubling the number of conditional adult-use marijuana licenses that can be approved from 150 to 300. Hochul also introduced legislation to crack down on vendors selling on the black market. Hochul visited one of the few currently operating cannabis retailers in February — but did not buy anything.
1 comment
Buy marijuana online discreet packaging
What are the medical benefits of cannabis?
Over the years, research has yielded results to suggest that cannabis may be of benefit in the treatment of some conditions. These are listed below.
Chronic pain
Last year, a large review from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine assessed more than 10,000 scientific studies on the medical benefits and adverse effects of cannabis.
One area that the report looked closely at was the use of medical cannabis to treat chronic pain. Chronic pain is a leading cause of disability, affecting more than 25 million adultsTrusted Source in the U.S.
The review found that cannabis, or products containing cannabinoids — which are the active ingredients in cannabis, or other compounds that act on the same receptors in the brain as cannabis— are effective at relieving chronic pain.
Alcoholism and drug addiction
Another comprehensive review of evidence, published last year in the journal Clinical Psychology Review, revealed that using cannabis may help people with alcohol or opioid dependencies to fight their addictions.
But this finding may be contentious; the National Academies of Sciences review suggests that cannabis use actually drives increased risk for abusing, and becoming dependent on, other substances.
Also, the more that someone uses cannabis, the more likely they are to develop a problem with using cannabis. Individuals who began using the drug at a young age are also known to be at increased risk of developing a problem with cannabis use.
Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and social anxiety
The review published in Clinical Psychology Review assessed all published scientific literature that investigated the use of cannabis to treat symptoms of mental illness.
Its authors found some evidence supporting the use of cannabis to relieve depression and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.
That being said, they caution that cannabis is not an appropriate treatment for some other mental health conditions, such as bipolar disorder and psychosis.
The review indicates that there is some evidence to suggest that cannabis might alleviate symptoms of social anxiety, but again, this is contradicted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine review, which instead found that regular users of cannabis may actually be at increased risk of social anxiety.
Cancer
Evidence suggests that oral cannabinoids are effective against nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, and some small studies have found that smoked cannabis may also help to alleviate these symptomsTrusted Source.
Some studies on cancer cells suggest that cannabinoids may either slow down the growth of or kill some types of cancer. However, early studiesTrusted Source that tested this hypothesis in humans revealed that although cannabinoids are a safe treatment, they are not effective at controlling or curing cancer.
Multiple sclerosis
The short-term use of oral cannabinoids may improve symptoms of spasticity among people with multiple sclerosis, but the positive effects have been found to be modest.
Epilepsy
In June 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the useTrusted Source of a medication containing cannabidiol (CBD) to treat two rare, severe, and specific types of epilepsy — called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome — that are difficult to control with other types of medication. This CBD-based drug is known as Epidiolex.
CBD is one of many substances that occurs in cannabis. It is not psychoactive. The drug for treating these conditions involves a purified form of CBD. The approval was based on the findings of research and clinical trials.
A study published in 2017 found that the use of CBD resulted in far fewer seizures among children with Dravet syndrome, compared with a placebo.
Dravet syndrome seizures are prolonged, repetitive, and potentially lethal. In fact, 1 in 5 children with Dravet syndrome do not reach the age of 20 years.
In the study, 120 children and teenagers with Dravet syndrome, all of whom were aged between 2 and 18, were randomly assigned to receive an oral CBD solution or a placebo for 14 weeks, along with their usual medication.
You can Buy marijuana online discreet packaging by contacting the following
FOR ANY INQUIRES REACH US VIA;
PRODUCT LINK- ………..https://www.ripe2pipeganjashop.com/
WhatsApp:………………..+90 546 623 18 62
Wickr ID:……………………..Genlabs
Telegram:………………….+1(707)742-3597
Text or call:……………..+1(707)742-3597
EMAIL :Ripe2pipeganjashop@gmail.com