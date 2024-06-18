North Carolina Legislators Build Regulations for Hemp-Derived Consumables

On June 12, the North Carolina House Judiciary Committee discussed House Bill 563, which would implement a new law banning the sale of hemp-derived consumables to anyone under 17 years of age (unless consent is offered by a parent or guardian).

One of the bill’s primary sponsors, Rep. Jeff McNeely, told the committee how his bill has progressed since he first introduced it. “When I started naively, I thought I just wanted to make sure that a 10-year-old kid can’t walk into a smoke shop and buy some of these products,” McNeely said. Now the bill spans 17 pages, with numerous inclusions to regulate hemp-derived products for youth. “Research is suggesting that around three-fourths of our youth are finding their way to marijuana by ways of these type products that are in smoke shops and convenience stores,” he added.

According to NC News Line, if passed the bill would require that both manufacturers and distributors would be required to apply for a state license in order to start selling by July 1. Lab testing would also be required under the bill. More restrictions would implement a ban on edibles that are shaped similarly to animals or cartoon characters. It would also require manufacturers to create child-proof packaging and a label with information about included ingredients and allergens. Additionally, a warning label would be required to inform the consumer that they shouldn’t drive or operate heavy machinery while consuming.

North Carolina Retail Merchants Association senior director, Elizabeth Robinson, expressed support on behalf of her association. “We appreciate the framework for legitimate businesses to continue to operate responsibly and at the same time regulate those bad actors that, as he said, unfortunately have some of these products getting in the hands of our youth,” Robinson said.

Recently, the bill was amended on June 12 as well, which would require that both public and charter schools write policies that ban both tobacco and hemp-derived consumables from being present on school campuses or any related events.

This bill has developed in part because of the rise in youth gaining access to psychoactive cannabis consumables. In December 2023, seven middle school kids were taken to the hospital due to consuming an infused rice krispy treat. Two other students were arrested for supplying THC-infused edibles along with psilocybin mushrooms, which was later confirmed to be a “planned” activity by the group of kids.

McNeely answered questions at the most recent hearing from other representatives such as Rep. Marcia Morey. “Are the penalties consistent with what it is for small amounts of marijuana?” Morey inquired.

“No ma’am, they’re really not,” McNeely said in response. “I kind of look at this product like non-alcoholic beer. If it’s made right, there’s really nothing there that’s criminal or wrong. It’s when it’s not made right that we have our issue.”

McNeely is pushing for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to take up responsibility for proper testing. “Department of Ag says they don’t have the abilities, the time, the people to be able to do this,” McNeely said. “So, the only way I knew to rope this in for a smaller amount of money was to put harsh enforcement on the backside, hoping that the players in the game will play by the rules and clean up whatever it’s not doing right.”

Rep. David Willis also asked McNeely about how the testing process works and who would pay for it. Currently, the manufacturer of the cannabis product would test the products before it can be distributed. After that, it is the responsibility of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE).

McNeely added that the bill would give $500,000 to ALE in order to cover the testing costs. Willis also asked if there was a way to have the cannabis industry pay for that instead of taxpayers, which McNeely confirmed is a hopeful outcome. “We’re hoping that the industry will end up being able to fund these agents and the sampling, and all once this bill gets going,” McNeely explained. “But we had to have some start money to get it going.”

ALE will publish its first annual report to the General Assembly starting in January 2025, which will include “enforcement efforts,” according to NC News Line.

If passed, HB-563 would take effect starting in July 2024. “I understand that there’s stuff in the pipeline. We’re not asking anybody to go just rip everything off the shelf,” McNeely said. “We’re giving them time to do that.” The bill will be considered by the House Appropriations committee next.

While North Carolina legislators are working toward protecting children from hemp-derived consumables, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) recently opened the state’s first medical cannabis dispensary in April. Medical cannabis is currently not legalized in North Carolina otherwise, but EBCI now allows medical cannabis cardholders to purchase medical cannabis on tribal land.