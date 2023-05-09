Oregon Awards License for First Psilocybin Service Center

Regulators in Oregon last week announced the recipient of the state’s first license for a psilocybin service center, made possible by a voter approved measure passed nearly three years ago.

The Oregon Psilocybin Services, an arm of the Oregon Health Authority, said on Friday that it had issued a license to EPIC Healing Eugene.

“We want to congratulate Cathy Jonas of EPIC Healing Eugene on being the first licensed service center in the state,” said Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section Manager Angie Allbee. “This is such a historic moment as psilocybin services will soon become available in Oregon, and we appreciate the strong commitment to client safety and access as service center doors prepare to open.”

In a statement of her own, Jonas said that the business is “excited to be the first service center licensed in Oregon and to be able to open our doors for the many clients who will benefit from our transformational psychedelic-assisted therapy in a safe and nurturing space,” as quoted by local news station KGW.

Fifty-percent of Oregon voters approved Measure 109 in 2020, which made the state in the country the first to legalize psilocybin, while 44% of voters were opposed to the proposal.

In Friday’s announcement, the Oregon Health Authority explained exactly how the new program will work, and how individuals may procure such treatment:

“Under the statewide model, clients 21 years of age or older may access psilocybin services. While they won’t need prescriptions or referrals from healthcare providers, clients must first complete a preparation session with a licensed facilitator. If they meet the criteria to move forward, they may participate in an administration session at a licensed service center, where they may consume psilocybin products in the presence of a trained and licensed facilitator. Afterwards, clients may choose to join optional integration sessions, which offer opportunities to be connected to community resources and peer support networks for additional support. Once licensed, service centers can employ and/or contract with licensed facilitators who are trained in providing preparation, administration, and integration sessions to clients. Service centers will sell psilocybin products that were produced by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed laboratories. To date, OPS has issued three manufacturer licenses, one laboratory license, five facilitator licenses, and 84 worker permits. OPS expects to issue more licenses and worker permits in the coming months.”

Late last year, the Oregon Health Authority approved the final slate of rules and regulations for the psilocybin service centers, which included an option for microdosing and other limits on duration of sessions.

“[Oregon Psilocybin Services] received over 200 written comments and six hours of comments shared in the public hearings during the November 2022 public comment period,” wrote Andre Ours, administrator of the Center for Health Protection, and Allbee.

“These comments helped to further refine and improve the rules, which have now been adopted as final. The final rules are a starting place for the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, and we will continue to evaluate and evolve this work as we move into the future.”

In April, the Oregon Health Authority issued licenses for the state’s first laboratory for testing psilocybin products to Rose City Laboratories, LLC.

“We want to congratulate Rose City Laboratories, LLC on being the first licensed laboratory for testing psilocybin products from licensed manufacturers,” Allbee said at the time. “Laboratory testing ensures the safety of psilocybin products, and accurate labeling of psilocybin potency allows clients to participate in administration sessions with products that meet their needs.”