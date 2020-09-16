Papa & Barkley’s CBD Line Gets National Retail Distribution

In a move that highlights the continued acceptance of cannabinoid-based therapies and wellness products, California cannabis brand Papa & Barkley announced on Tuesday that its line of CBD products is now available at mainstream retailers nationwide. The line of products, manufactured with CBD sourced from legal hemp, will be carried at more than 1,000 brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers including The Vitamin Shoppe, Equinox, Thrive Market, Natural Grocers, Erewhon, and PDM Healthcare.

Adam Grossman, founder and executive chairman of Papa & Barkley, said in a press release that the new retail partnerships continue the momentum the company has seen since its January 2018 foray into the natural products industry, a market worth more than $50 billion in sales each year.

“We have maintained our leadership position as the top-selling cannabis wellness brand in the California market by making truly differentiated and life-changing products,” said Grossman. “With these key retail partners, we are now poised for explosive national growth, providing clients with safe access to the health and wellness benefits of Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ CBD products.”

Made With CBD-Rich Rosin

The line of CBD products from Papa & Barkley includes a suite of skincare formulations manufactured with fresh-pressed rosin, giving them the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other botanicals that naturally occur in cannabis. The pure, potent, and effective line “provides natural options for all skin types – perfect for repair and hydration, various skin conditions, scars, normal inflammation, redness, and discomfort.”

In a recent survey of more than 750 customers, Papa & Barkley’s CBD products received a 98% satisfaction rating, which the company attributes to its unique solventless infusion processes.

“Unlike most other companies that rely on CO2 extraction or CBD distillates and isolates, Papa & Barkley crafts its products using a whole plant process that maintains all of the plant’s beneficial terpenes, phytonutrients, and cannabinoids,” the company wrote in its announcement of the new retail partnerships. “This results in potent, pure, and plant-made products that are highly effective and made without chemicals or solvents.”

Sharon Leite, the CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, noted that the new line would be an addition to its offering of CBD products, which the company began carrying last year.

“As a premier national destination for trusted CBD hemp extract products, The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to providing the highest quality in all the brands we offer,” Leite said. “We are excited to introduce Papa & Barkley to customers seeking full-spectrum CBD hemp extract products and innovation in wellness, such as Papa & Barkley’s proprietary whole plant, solventless infusion process. We see strong interest in the CBD category and continue to expand our industry-leading assortment of the best formulations that meet our rigorous standards of quality and expertise.”

Earlier this month, Papa & Barkley announced the California launch of a new line of skincare products rich in THC. The suite, including Releaf THC Body Lotion, Releaf 1:3 Body Oil, and Releaf 1:1 Repair Cream, is available online and at licensed dispensaries in California.