Pitbull Announces First Tango with CBD Industry with Columbia Care

Columbia Care and international superstar Pitbull announced the launch of N2P—a new line of high quality, full spectrum CBD products for those seeking to revamp their health and wellness routines.

According to a press release published yesterday, N2P stands for “Negative to Positive” with the goal to change the negative perception of CBD products and to shine a positive light on the potential of these products.

“I’m honored to partner with Columbia Care to announce our new CBD line N2P (Negative to Positive),” said Armando Christian Pérez aka Pitbull. “N2P is an all-natural, high-quality product directed at the therapeutic benefits of CBD. It’s designed to help customers stay focused, positive and feeling their best. It’s our goal to change the perception about the health and wellness benefits of CBD products. We look forward to sharing N2P with fans around the world, Dale!”

With servings of full-spectrum CBD ranging from 25-50mg in each dose, the products offer more than enough of the compound. Full-spectrum CBD is believed to have a more potent effect than CBD distillates.

Honored to partner with @columbiacare to announce our new CBD line @n2pwellness. N2P (Negative to Positive) is designed to help customers stay focused & positive. We look forward to sharing the N2P with fans around the world, Dale! pic.twitter.com/DGtbtksaWv — Pitbull (@pitbull) October 25, 2021

The initial N2P line includes the following products:

3-pack of Pina Colada Lip Balms (150mg CBD, 50mg per balm)

2oz Relief Salve (250mg CBD)

1oz Star Fruit Tincture (1,000mg CBD, 33.3mg CBD per serving)

30ct. Gummies (750mg CBD, 25mg per gummy)

“We are committed to changing the conversation around CBD and providing a line of products that people can trust and expect that they’ll receive the best experience possible,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “We’ve partnered with Pitbull because of his passion for CBD and high-quality excellence. Together, we’re working to introduce premium, full spectrum CBD products for customers who are enthusiastic about health and wellness, but also for those who are curious about CBD and have been hesitant to try it—we want everyone to be able to change a negative to a positive.”

Photo courtesy of Columbia Care.

Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities spanning 18 jurisdictions.

N2P products will be available in select states for purchase online at www.n2pwellness.com and in select Columbia Care dispensaries located in Delaware, Maryland and New York. They will also be available at The Green Solution dispensaries in Colorado later this year.

Pitbull and Cannabis

Pitbull’s introduction to the cannabis industry might be through his frequent collaborators. While Pitbull began as “Mr. 305,” emerging from the reggaeton/Cuban-American scene in Miami, he reinvented himself as a pop artist in the dance music scene as “Mr. International” or “Mr. Worldwide.”

Pitbull has been clear from day one that he’s all about making money—something he does not view as a negative aspect. He’s peddled everything from Dr. Pepper and Bud Light to Voli Vodka, according to the Miami New Times. “I like to make money at the end of the day,” Pitbull said.

In 2011, Pitbull released “Sticky Icky” on his third album featuring vocals from rapper Jim Jones. Jim Jones recently released his own cannabis product, the CAPO Blunt with Saucey Farms and Extracts. The CAPO Blunt is designed to exude luxury, containing isolates of CBD, CBN and CBG.

Pitbul joins the roster of rappers and artists to release cannabis or CBD lines including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Too $hort, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, as well as Latinx celebrity endorsements from Cheech Marin, Baby Bash and Carlos Santana, to name a few.