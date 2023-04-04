Powerful Alliances: Twitter, Uber, Politicians, Investors, And Cannabis Companies Converge At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In Miami, April 11-12 

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned as the world’s largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, is returning to the iconic Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami on April 11-12, 2023.

With over 3,000 industry operators, investors, policymakers, and advocates expected to attend, registrations have surged by 30% compared to last year, reflecting the industry’s rapid expansion. It is expected that 90% of the total cannabis market cap will be at this event, making it the perfect place to network with the top operators in the space.

Twitter and Uber Dive into the Budding Cannabis Industry

In a major development, Twitter and Uber are set to participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, highlighting the increasing crossover between mainstream business and the cannabis sector.

Alexa Alianello of Twitter US Sales & Partnerships, Rohan Routroy of Twitter NEXT, as well as Jesse Young, Global Lead of New Ventures at Uber Technologies, are among the top executives scheduled to speak.

This marks the first time Twitter executives will meet with cannabis industry leaders to discuss the social media giant’s role in cannabis advertising, making it the first platform in the social media landscape to open its doors to the burgeoning industry.

Politicians Join the Conversation

The conference will also witness the participation of prominent politicians, including Rep. Dave Joyce, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 14th Congressional District, and Rep. Troy Carter, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Their attendance underlines the importance of political support for the continued growth and mainstream acceptance of the cannabis industry.

A Hub for Networking and Learning Opportunities

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference offers an unrivaled platform for networking, deal-making, and knowledge-sharing among the world’s leading cannabis investors and top-performing companies. Among the star-studded lineup of speakers are Gina Collins (CMO, Trulieve), Emily Paxhia (Managing Partner, Poseidon), Tim Seymour (CNBC News Anchor, and Founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management), Matt Darin (CEO, Curaleaf), and many more.

The event provides attendees with an exceptional opportunity to learn about thriving in the cannabis business amid challenging market conditions, discovering the next generation of industry-leading businesses, and understanding what investors are seeking in today’s market. Attendees will also have the chance to connect with CEOs and decision-makers from top industry companies, gain insider access to celebrities, and drive public opinion and narratives via the largest financial media voice in the sector.

The 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is set to be an indispensable event for cannabis entrepreneurs and investors looking to forge new partnerships, generate meaningful ventures, and engage in vital conversations about the current state of the industry.

BONUS: Don’t miss the tantalizing Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference afterparty, an irresistible evening set for April 12 at the illustrious LIV nightclub, nestled within the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel. Prepare to be mesmerized by scintillating performances from seductive artists like Lexy Panterra and a plethora of enticing surprises that await you.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs and investors make the most of their time, offering an unparalleled opportunity for networking, deal-making, and learning from the world’s leading cannabis investors and top-performing companies.

Don’t miss out on this year’s exceptional speaker lineup, including:

“Cannabis businesses have closed deals in aggregate north of $1.5-$2 billion at our prior events. And get ready: the 2023 conference will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.