Reefers by Sublime Cannabis Line Arrives with New Live Album

Two of three living members of legendary band Sublime, Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, vocalist Bradley Nowell’s widow Troy Nowell, and others announced the band’s line of cannabis Reefers by Sublime. The cannabis line arrives in conjunction with a new live album and double LP $5 at the Door (Live at Tressel Tavern, 1994) featuring vocals from Bradley Nowell on April 21.

According to a Feb. 7 press release, it’s the band’s official launch of high quality cannabis products in partnership with Costa Mesa-based The Healing Plant, a licensed manufacturer of cannabis products in California.

Reefers by Sublime uses art based off the band’s first album 40 Oz to Freedom cover art originally designed by friend Opie Ortiz. The Sublime sun cover art iconography is now legendary. Sublime recorded the most popular version of “Smoke Two Joints” on that album, originally recorded by The Toyes in 1983. The cannabis brand’s first offerings are based on the lyrics.

Three initial two-joint products are available in 0.7 oz bags: Smoke Two Joints in the Morning (Sativa), Smoke Two Joints in the Afternoon (Hybrid), and Smoke Two Joints at Night (Indica). Products are exclusively available now at select Southern California licensed retail dispensaries including 420 Central in Orange County. Check the website for a full list and map of locations that sell Reefers by Sublime.

Smoke Two Joints in the Morning features Santeria, which is Moonbow (Do-Si-Do x Zkittles and White Tahoe Cookies (The White x Tahoe Og x Unknown GSC cut). Smoke Two Joints in the Afternoon is Sancho OG, which is OG Kush (Chemdawg x Lemon Thai x Hindu Kush x Northern California). Smoke Two Joints at Night is Whoa Si Whoa (The White x Do-Si-Do)—testing at over 30% THC.

The strains are grown by Top Shelf Cultivation based in Long Beach, a family-owned and operated licensed cultivator renowned for its award-winning cannabis.

“Holistic wellness. Medical necessity. Adult preference. Whatever your need or personal choice, Sublime has its own weed now and it is quality!” said Bud Gaugh. “Vested and tested, by me, try ’em and see!”

Anyone familiar with Sublime’s music knows how much of a part cannabis plays.

“Cannabis culture has been a part of Sublime since the beginning, and I’m stoked that we now have our own line of products,” said Eric Wilson. “Cannabis takes me to that place when we were kids in the garage, playing music for ourselves. Reefers is for anyone whether it’s used for relief, creativity, alternative medicine, or to chill out.”

“Sublime has a legacy with cannabis that has spanned decades, steeped in positivity and its soulful importance to the reggae culture that was such an influence on their music and lifestyle,” said Troy Nowell, representing Bradley’s legacy with their son Jakob Nowell. “For Jakob and I, this is an opportunity to continue nurturing the memory of Brad and his musical gifts with a global community of family and friends. We are extremely encouraged by the positive impacts shown by cannabis in helping recovering opioid addicts, its medicinal benefits for a host of debilitating conditions, and its ability to provide holistic relief for many using its properties to achieve mental wellness.”

Robert Taft, founder and CEO of The Healing Plant, and business partner Robert Knohl, managing partner at R2 Capital Holdings LLC, will develop, source, and fulfill products for the line. Taft called it a “labor of love.”

Brian Danaher, co-founder of Top Shelf Cultivation, said “… Sublime is embedded in the DNA of our Long Beach cannabis culture and community. This is a family affair and all love for the plant and culture…”

The band announced Feb. 7 that $5 at the Door (Live at Tressel Tavern, 1994) will be released on April 21, following the rollout of Reefers by Sublime.