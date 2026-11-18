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A 35-year-old Texas runner was disqualified from the 2026 NYC Marathon after video showed her taking a puff of marijuana during the race, despite finishing in nearly six hours and raising thousands of dollars for charity. She accepted the decision while finding a silver lining in the viral attention, which brought her thousands of new followers and potential brand opportunities.

“Andrea, 35, Single. Great Credit. Bad Judgment.” That’s one hell of a t-shirt, and a pretty interesting way to present yourself to the world. Andrea Sager wore it during the 2026 NYC Marathon, but it wouldn’t be her most controversial choice that day, nor the only reason she went viral. The runner was filmed stopping during the race to take a puff from a blunt offered by a spectator, which resulted in her disqualification after the video went public.

Although weed is legal in New York, the rules for the race explicitly forbid “smoking, vaping, or use of electronic smoking devices, tobacco products, or marijuana products” or consuming alcohol, as New York Road Runners, the organization behind the race, reminded Sager when informing her of the decision. The organization also removed her finish time from its records.

As reported by the New York Post, she tried to dispute the decision, arguing that her nearly six-hour finish placed her well outside the ranks of serious athletic contenders (she was, after all, a first-time marathoner) and pointing out that she had raised thousands of dollars for charity to take part in the race.

When asked about the incident, Sager said that she wasn’t even planning to smoke weed on the course, “but I was in so much pain and needed something to help me finish.”

She ultimately accepted the fallout, although, according to Runner’s World, she pointed out that she wasn’t the only runner to drink alcohol or smoke weed during the race… she was just the only one who got caught on video.

However, the 35-year-old Texas lawyer and mother of two decided to see the glass half full. As she told the New York Post, the incident brought her a few thousand new followers on social media and she still has her finisher’s medal, so she “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“I mean, I get it. It’s annoying, but they didn’t ask for the medal back and I’m getting a lot of coverage, I’m talking with the brands now, so there’s a lot of upside, but still annoying,” she said.

The back of her now-iconic shirt reads “Looking for a man with more endurance than my ex.” Maybe her new viral status will help her find someone who’s not afraid of a woman who can run 26.2 miles, pausing only to get high.

Cover photo created with AI