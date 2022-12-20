Santa Claus to Deliver Weed, Courtesy of Emjay

Santa Claus is coming to town—this year, loaded up with cannabis deliveries available at locations in Southern California. Give the gift almost everyone wants this holiday season: weed.

For the time period beginning December 19 and running through Christmas Eve on December 24, Emjay will send a cannabis delivery courier dressed as Santa Claus to deliver orders throughout Los Angeles and San Diego. It’s one of the most creative holiday sales gimmicks we’ve seen in a long time within the cannabis retail space.

In the spirit of the Christmas season, Emjay is trying a different marketing approach this year, giving the company and its leadership a chance to be extra festive.

“We’re always looking for ways to use the Emjay platform to uplift people’s cannabis experience, and so we’re happy to have Santa dressed couriers delivering orders to our customers this holiday season,” said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay. “Having Santa couriers is an exciting and festive addition to our offering and for delighting our customers this time of the year.”

Emjay encourages customers who receive a Santa delivery to take a picture of them and tag Emjay's Instagram account via Stories. If you do so, Emjay will then DM you for a gift for your next purchase.

In addition to the possibility of receiving a Santa courier, Emjay is also offering curated holiday Kushmas Bundles with $144 or more worth of product on sale for $80, discounts on select products, along with food and toy drives, giveaways, and customer appreciation days at their brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Kushmas Bundles are available in several options with reindeer names: Rudolph, Comet, Blitzen, Dasher, Donner, Prancer, etc., each coming with a mix of flower, edibles, and other cannabis products. They feature high-end cannabis products from brands such as Lowell Farms, Kurvana, and so on.

Emjay launched in 2019, growing to become one of the leading California-based cannabis delivery and retail platforms. Emjay also opened retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa, California. One of the company’s main selling points is to provide prices comparable to prices you’d see at the counter at a dispensary.

“… Whatever you choose will be brought by one of the most professional couriers in the industry,” the company states on its website. “For us, the entire experience matters—from how you view our curated list of products to how they end up in your living room.All of the weed. None of the markup. A better experience. Because we’re Emjay, and we’re the best cannabis delivery service in the world.”

Santa Claus Roots

Holiday marketing gimmicks are nothing new, especially in the cannabis industry. High Times Magazine has explored the topic in detail—usually when someone dressed as Santa gets into trouble. In North Pole, Alaska, voters in 2015 rejected a measure that would have banned dispensaries in the town.

There may even be a psychedelic connection between the Santa Claus origin story and psychedelics. In the December, 1979 issue of High Times Magazine, the late counterculture correspondent for the publication Glenn O’Brien examined the connections between Santa Claus and a specific kind of psychedelic mushroom: fly agaric, aka the toadstool that conquered the universe. In fact, O’Brien argues, the mere existence of Santa could be related to a shaman in Lapland who ate Amanita muscaria.

