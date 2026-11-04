Seth Green Launches Jeeter Pre-Roll Inspired by His New Movie ‘Gadzooks’

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The Austin Powers actor and Robot Chicken co-creator is working on Gadzooks, a comedy about twin brothers who open a dispensary. To promote the film, he decided to bring a fictional strain to life as an infused pre-roll, set to launch this Thursday, November 5, in partnership with one of the best-selling brands in the U.S. cannabis industry.

Seth Green played Dr. Evil’s son in Austin Powers, the werewolf Oz in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the eccentric James St. James in Party Monster. He also co-created Robot Chicken and voices Chris Griffin on Family Guy. At 52, the actor has pretty much done it all. But there was still one thing left on his list: launching his own cannabis collaboration.

And he wasn’t about to partner with just anyone. Green teamed up with Jeeter, the California brand known for its infused pre-rolls, to develop a product inspired by Gadzooks, his upcoming movie.

The news emerged from a November 2 interview conducted by Richard Pérez-Feria for Cannabis Now, in which the actor opened up about the project, his relationship with weed, and some pretty interesting stories involving fellow celebrities.

Gadzooks: One Movie, Four Twins, and Real Weed

The idea took shape while Green was developing Gadzooks, a comedy he’ll direct and star in alongside actor Steve Agee.

The film follows twin brothers who open a cannabis dispensary after one of them develops an extraordinary strain. Green describes the project as a cross between Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Delicatessen, two references that suggest a pretty unconventional comedy.

But how did Jeeter get involved? As it turns out, Green and his wife, actress Clare Grant, have always been fascinated by twins. And Jeeter happens to be run by two sets of twins: Sebastian and David Solano, and Lukasz and Patryk Tracz.

After getting to know the brand and connecting with its founders, Green decided to pitch them an idea: What if they created a real-life version of the fictional strain from the movie? “I called up the twins, and asked, ‘would you guys do something with me?’” he recalled during his conversation with Cannabis Now. His proposal involved developing a Gadzooks strain and documenting the entire creation process.

The result was a collaboration aimed at making the cannabis product launch part of the promotional campaign for Gadzooks.

According to the actor, he’ll also direct a commercial for the product in the film’s visual style. The Gadzooks pre-roll is set to launch on November 5, well ahead of the movie’s theatrical release, currently planned for late 2027.

What Do We Know About Gadzooks, Seth Green and Jeeter’s New Product?

The collaboration already has a name, a format, and a release date. According to Jeeter’s official product announcement, Gadzooks by Seth Green will be a 2-gram XL hybrid pre-roll infused with cold-cure live rosin, a solventless cannabis concentrate that has undergone a cold-curing process.

The product is part of the limited-edition Rolled Fresh collection and comes in a hash hole format: a pre-roll with a concentrate-filled center that creates a donut-shaped burn pattern as it’s smoked.

As for its aroma, the brand describes sweet notes of baked goods, cookie dough, and toasted nuts, layered with bold chem and gassy undertones. The brand also describes a spicy, earthy profile with a diesel finish.

The package will include a limited-edition enamel pin and a QR code that will allow customers to unlock a digital collectible from the Jeeter Collector series.

So far, the company hasn’t specified the exact parent strains, THC levels, or price in its product announcement.

Jeeter: The Twins Behind a Pre-Roll Powerhouse

Founded in California in 2018, Jeeter has become one of the biggest names in the U.S. cannabis market, particularly in the infused pre-roll category.

And the numbers back up that reputation.

According to BDSA, Jeeter ranked first in nationwide pre-roll sales over the most recent 12-month period analyzed, generating approximately $240 million in sales.

The company became especially well known for its Baby Jeeters, small pre-rolls infused with concentrates and often coated in kief, sold in five-packs.

Green, for his part, had nothing but praise for the brand. During the interview, he said Jeeter makes the best pre-rolls in the industry and praised both its products and its brand identity.

“They don’t bullshit around the way they develop their products,” he said of his new partners, also praising the attention they pay to aesthetics and the overall brand experience.

The company has a history of special collaborations tied to pop culture. And let’s face it, this isn’t the first time a movie has tried to connect with cannabis audiences through promotional products. Just this year, Scary Movie teamed up with PAX for a promotional collaboration.

Seth Green and Weed: From Insomnia to Hollywood

The collaboration is hardly a case of a celebrity jumping on the latest industry bandwagon. Seth Green has been using weed for decades, even if he doesn’t talk much about it publicly.

“I’m not very public about any of my things, but I smoke a lot of weed,” he admitted during the interview. And his relationship with the plant goes back long before Jeeter.

The actor explained that he started using cannabis again in his twenties while struggling with severe insomnia. A friend suggested giving it a try, and Green found that it helped quiet his mind, sleep better, and focus.

“I have a great relationship with weed,” he said. He also explained that these days he prefers flower and vaporizers, and believes cannabis has a positive impact on his life.

But Green’s weed stories don’t end there.

Seth Green’s Mount Rushmore of Weed

When Pérez-Feria asked who would make up his 420 Mount Rushmore, the actor named Woody Harrelson, Willie Nelson, Seth Rogen, and Snoop Dogg.

He revealed that Harrelson was the first person he ever smoked hash with, and that he’s shared cannabis with Snoop Dogg so many times he’s lost count. He also said he’d love to share a smoke with Willie Nelson and Seth Rogen.

And who does Green think is the biggest stoner in Hollywood?

“Jeff Bridges,” he answered with a laugh. He added that, back in the day, he would have included Harrison Ford, too.

When Fiction Becomes a Real Product

The Jeeter collaboration also fits into a particularly entrepreneurial chapter in Green’s career.

Earlier this year, he launched Hellbent Cocktails, a canned cocktail brand developed alongside Matthew Senreich and PJ Loughran. The project grew out of a scrapped Robot Chicken sketch and eventually turned into a real business.

Now he’s doing something similar with Gadzooks: taking an idea born in fiction and turning it into a product that exists beyond the screen.

The difference is that this time, the launch will also serve as promotion for a movie that hasn’t even come out yet. With the product already unveiled and set to launch November 5, it remains to be seen how audiences respond and what role it will play in the broader Gadzooks campaign.

For now, one thing is clear: Seth Green is turning a comedy about twins and weed into a collaboration with a brand founded by two sets of twins. And given his career so far, this might actually be one of his less bizarre projects.

Cover photo: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Nick Harsell via Unsplash // Edited with Canva