Snoop Dogg Is Opening a Cannabis Club in Barcelona: Welcome to Tha Dogg House

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Snoop Dogg’s Tha Dogg House is expanding to Barcelona, marking the brand’s first location in Spain and its third in Europe, although an official opening date has not yet been announced. The new members-only club arrives in El Raval as celebrity cannabis brands increasingly seek physical spaces in Europe, while Barcelona’s cannabis social-club model continues to operate within a complicated legal landscape.

After opening two coffeeshops in Amsterdam, Tha Dogg House—the cannabis brand founded by American rapper Snoop Dogg—is putting down roots in another European country. This time, it’s Spain, in Barcelona’s bohemian and irreverent El Raval neighborhood.

Located at Carrer de Peracamps, 9, the new cannabis social club marks Tha Dogg House’s first venture into Spain and its third European location. The announcement came on November 9, although an official opening date has yet to be revealed.

“From Paris to Milan to Amsterdam, Europe has shown me nothing but love,” the rapper said in a statement, as reported by Cannabis Business Times. “Barcelona is a city that knows how to gather, and Tha Dogg House is about bringing neighbors together to unwind, share good music, and enjoy good company.”

Inside Tha Dogg House, Snoop Dogg’s New Barcelona Club

Unlike commercial dispensaries in the US, Tha Dogg House follows the cannabis social club model, a longstanding cultural institution in Spain, particularly in Barcelona.

According to the official announcement, the venue is designed as a gathering place where members can meet and spend time together. Access will be restricted to members aged 18 and older, and cannabis sales to non-members and consumption outside the premises won’t be allowed.

Images released ahead of the opening show a modern lounge-style interior featuring blue velvet sofas, ambient lighting, and gold-toned decorative accents, with Snoop Dogg’s signature aesthetic.

So far, the company has not announced membership fees, the products that will be available, or a schedule of activities.

The brand says it wants to become part of the local community, a goal that carries particular significance in El Raval, a neighborhood known for its cultural diversity, vibrant nightlife, and deep social contrasts.

The California rapper isn’t the first cannabis celebrity to set their sights on Barcelona. In May 2020, Cookies, the well-known cannabis brand co-founded by rapper Berner, opened its first international retail location in the city. Unlike Tha Dogg House, however, that location didn’t sell weed products, focusing instead on branded clothing, accessories, and smoking gear.

Another celebrity expanding his presence in Spain is Mike Tyson. In January 2026, his cannabis brand TYSON 2.0 announced the opening of a social club in Marbella and confirmed it was developing a similar project in Barcelona. However, there has been no confirmation that this location has opened its doors.

The expansion of these brands reflects an increasingly visible trend: cannabis celebrities are no longer content with simply launching products under their names. They’re also looking to build physical spaces where they can connect with their communities.

Cannabis Clubs in Barcelona: A Complicated Legal Landscape

While Barcelona has become one of Europe’s leading destinations for cannabis culture, the legal status of its social clubs is anything but straightforward.

These private associations have operated in Spain for decades, but no national law explicitly authorizes them to distribute cannabis to their members. The model has faced various attempts at regulation, court rulings, and municipal restrictions.

In fact, Barcelona’s city government has stepped up inspections and enforcement against these establishments in recent years, amid a broader debate involving tourism, gentrification, and the transformation of cannabis clubs into businesses catering primarily to foreign visitors.

These associations operate quite differently from the commercial dispensary model many tourists might expect. And the lack of a clear regulatory framework remains one of the sector’s biggest challenges.

Against this backdrop, Tha Dogg House’s arrival adds another international player to a cannabis scene that is deeply rooted in local culture but remains highly controversial from a legal standpoint.

Cover: Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited with Canva