STIIIZY Offers MJ Production Jobs to 400 Laid-Off Burger King Workers in Michigan

STIIIZY, a prominent cannabis brand best known for its vaporizers, has offered to hire laid-off Burger King workers after a franchise owner closed 26 locations last week, mostly in the Detroit metro area. More than 400 total workers were laid off as a result of the closures. STIIIZY is based in California and has three retail locations and a production facility in Michigan.

The cannabis company announced the move on Twitter Monday, “We recently offered 400+ jobs to Burger King employees that were laid off due to closures in/around Detroit!” The STIIIZY Twitter account also shared a link and screenshot to a Crime News Detroit Instagram post, which provides further details.

Ahead of the social media announcement, STIIIZY Managing Partner Ryan Jundt also appeared on WWJ 950 News Radio on April 22 to dive into the company’s decision.

“Last night, I actually read the Detroit News article, where it spoke about 400-plus people losing their jobs from Burger King,” Jundt told host Mike Campbell. “And, at the same time when there’s a depressing message, we wanted to bring a message of hope.”

The workers were offered jobs at the STIIIZY production facility in Orion Township, where the company produces a variety of cannabis products, including its pod vape line, infused blunts and pre-rolls. Jundt mentioned that positions within the manufacturing department have a very similar skill set to fast food work.

“So, they would be rolling blunts, joints and filling vape cartridges,” Jundt said. “So, they would be going from burgers to blunts and joints.”

According to Jundt, the company is offering to fill “a little over 200 positions near immediately.” Over the “next three to four months,” Jundt said, STIIIZY may also hire the remaining 200-plus former Burger King workers if there is enough interest. Workers would have the option to choose between part-time or full-time work.

“It’s a great work environment, full-time hours. You get benefits after 90 days, and people seem to enjoy it,” Jundt said.

The new jobs start at $16 an hour for the day shift and $16.50 for the night shift, plus benefits, more than Burger King’s average pay for non-managerial positions. Campbell mentioned that the rate is a “nice start” but still challenging for employees to make a living on.

Jundt replied, estimating that about 80-90% of the company’s management team started in entry-level positions.

“We’re growing crazy,” Jundt said. “Here in Michigan, we’ve actually only been able to launch about half of our product lines. So we need many, many jobs. And when there’s more jobs, we need more managers. So as long as you’re willing to work hard and be dedicated to what you do, you can move up very quickly in this company.”

According to the Texas-based Burger King franchise owner, EYM King of Michigan, the closings were due to “unforeseen business circumstances” and failure to reach an agreement with Burger King Corp., according to a WARN notice sent to Michigan’s labor department and a Detroit Free Press report.

In the letter, EYM King of Michigan stated the 26 locations would close beginning March 17 and be completed by April 15. Burger King Corp. are also alleging “breaches of written agreement,” in a lawsuit filed against Eduardo E. Diaz, EYM King of Michigan, LLC and EYM King, L.P.

Jundt said laid-off Burger King workers simply need to send their full name, phone number and email address to mioffice@shrynegroup.com. Resumes can also be attached via email, but they aren’t required.

“We’re really excited to have people apply,” Jundt added.