The cannabis cup may be virtual this year, but that isn’t stopping us from nerding out over some of the best bud, concentrates and edibles in the Southwest. Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition 2021.
Thank you to all the judges who put their hearts and souls into judging the competition entries to help crown the best of Arizona! For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.
Indica Flower
First Place: Alien Labs – Kryptochronic
Second Place: Shango x True Harvest – Modified Banana
Third Place: Aeriz – Ice Cream Cake
Fourth Place: Mohave Reserve – Zkittlez Mints #5
Fifth Place: High Grade – AMF OG
Sativa Flower
First Place: Alien Labs – Melonade
Second Place: Shango x True Harvest – Anslinger’s Demise
Third Place: Aeriz – Jenny Kush
Fourth Place: Mohave Reserve – Durban Gushers
Fifth Place: High Grade – Clementine
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Connected – Gushers
Second Place: Shango x True Harvest – Alien Cookies
Third Place: Aeriz – Mac 1
Fourth Place: Mohave Reserve – Motor Breath
Fifth Place: Sunday Goods – Bangers & Mac #1
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Alien Labs – Gelato 41 Pre-Roll
Second Place: MPX – Kush Mints x Dark Knight Diamond-Roll
Third Place: Item 9 Labs – Dosido Pre-Roll
Fourth Place: Lovejoy’s – Sour Sprite Infused Pre-Roll
Fifth Place: Mad Terp Labs – Snoop Dogg OG Terpstix
Concentrates
First Place: Shango x True Harvest – Alien Cookies Live Rosin
Second Place: HOLOH Extracts – Strawberry Banana Live Resin Diamonds
Third Place: Earth Extracts – Platinum Kush Breath Badder
Fourth Place: Aeriz – Runtz Live Resin Sugar
Fifth Place: Vapen – Truck Driver Cake Batter
Vape Pens
First Place: Item 9 Labs – Black and Blue Kush Vape
Second Place: K.I.N.D – Sweet Karts – Rocket Pop Vape Pen
Third Place: Bloom – Maui Wowie Vape
Fourth Place: Rove – Skywalker Vape
Fifth Place: The Pharm – Clementine Vape
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Baked Bros – Prickly Pear Lemonade OG Kush Stoney Gummies
Second Place: Pure – 100mg Watermelon Indica Gummies
Third Place: Kiva – Camino – Midnight Blueberry Gummies
Fourth Place: Flav – Rainbow Sour Gummy Belts
Fifth Place: Alien Labs – Galactic Gummies
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Ediquette Edibles – Hazelnut Truffles
Second Place: Good Things Coming – French Chocolate Brownie Bites
Third Place: Encore – Tangerine Mints
Fourth Place: Hippie Chicks – Menthe Dark Chocolate Bar
Fifth Place: Vapen – White Chocolate Rainbow Crunch