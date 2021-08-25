The cannabis cup may be virtual this year, but that isn’t stopping us from nerding out over some of the best bud, concentrates and edibles in the Southwest. Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition 2021.

Thank you to all the judges who put their hearts and souls into judging the competition entries to help crown the best of Arizona! For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.

Indica Flower

First Place: Alien Labs – Kryptochronic

Second Place: Shango x True Harvest – Modified Banana

Third Place: Aeriz – Ice Cream Cake

Fourth Place: Mohave Reserve – Zkittlez Mints #5

Fifth Place: High Grade – AMF OG

Sativa Flower

First Place: Alien Labs – Melonade

Second Place: Shango x True Harvest – Anslinger’s Demise

Third Place: Aeriz – Jenny Kush

Fourth Place: Mohave Reserve – Durban Gushers

Fifth Place: High Grade – Clementine

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Connected – Gushers

Second Place: Shango x True Harvest – Alien Cookies

Third Place: Aeriz – Mac 1

Fourth Place: Mohave Reserve – Motor Breath

Fifth Place: Sunday Goods – Bangers & Mac #1

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Alien Labs – Gelato 41 Pre-Roll

Second Place: MPX – Kush Mints x Dark Knight Diamond-Roll

Third Place: Item 9 Labs – Dosido Pre-Roll

Fourth Place: Lovejoy’s – Sour Sprite Infused Pre-Roll

Fifth Place: Mad Terp Labs – Snoop Dogg OG Terpstix

Concentrates

First Place: Shango x True Harvest – Alien Cookies Live Rosin

Second Place: HOLOH Extracts – Strawberry Banana Live Resin Diamonds

Third Place: Earth Extracts – Platinum Kush Breath Badder

Fourth Place: Aeriz – Runtz Live Resin Sugar

Fifth Place: Vapen – Truck Driver Cake Batter

Vape Pens

First Place: Item 9 Labs – Black and Blue Kush Vape

Second Place: K.I.N.D – Sweet Karts – Rocket Pop Vape Pen

Third Place: Bloom – Maui Wowie Vape

Fourth Place: Rove – Skywalker Vape

Fifth Place: The Pharm – Clementine Vape

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Baked Bros – Prickly Pear Lemonade OG Kush Stoney Gummies

Second Place: Pure – 100mg Watermelon Indica Gummies

Third Place: Kiva – Camino – Midnight Blueberry Gummies

Fourth Place: Flav – Rainbow Sour Gummy Belts

Fifth Place: Alien Labs – Galactic Gummies

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Ediquette Edibles – Hazelnut Truffles

Second Place: Good Things Coming – French Chocolate Brownie Bites

Third Place: Encore – Tangerine Mints

Fourth Place: Hippie Chicks – Menthe Dark Chocolate Bar

Fifth Place: Vapen – White Chocolate Rainbow Crunch