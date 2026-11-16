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Travis Barker says he quit smoking weed after being diagnosed with what he described as “precancer of the esophagus,” recalling that his doctor called it a “warning shot” and told him to stop smoking. The Blink-182 drummer also reflected on his past cannabis and opioid use, his 2008 plane crash and the role running and exercise have played in maintaining his sobriety.

When it comes to celebrities who have delved into the world of cannabis brands, finding a genuine connection to the plant is not a given—many have jumped on the bandwagon just to capitalize on the trend, only to fizzle out later. Travis Barker is not one of them. The Blink-182 drummer has been outspoken about his love for the plant—which he channeled into creating his very own business, Barker Canna Co.—and how it has helped him manage pain and recover. Which is why his latest statements on the subject hit especially hard.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Big Bro with Kid Cudi, Barker revealed the reason he stopped smoking weed. “I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus. ‘Cause I loved blunts and I would smoke too much,” he said, admitting that he misses it terribly: “I think about it all the time.”

The drummer added that his doctor told him: “This is your warning shot. Don’t fuck around. You’ve got to stop smoking.” Without that warning, he’s sure he never would have stopped: “I thought I could be like Willie Nelson and smoke to the day I die.” But that just wasn’t in the cards for him.

“I was so good at it babe,” he laughed with Cudi, who also underwent a radical change in his relationship with weed—from smoking “15, 20 blunts a day” to total abstinence, although he later returned to it after, as he put it, “reestablishing his relationship with the plant.” “I’m probably going to be smoking the weed forever… Cuz I just love it so much,” Cudi shared with Barker.

During the conversation, the two musicians bonded over their shared pursuit of better health and their similar smoking habits—weed and cigarettes. They even went to the same hypnotist to quit! Barker said he, too, smoked blunts with similar intensity: “I don’t even know if I was high anymore.”

“I am an addict,” he confessed to Cudi. “If I smoked a cigarette right now, I’d go buy a carton. If I smoked a blunt, we’d be smoking all day… They say, like, if you could figure out your dark side, or your demons, and put them to good use, you’re good, you know? So, I put them into, you know, being creative, or running, or working out, or boxing.”

On that note, he shared that he started running and taking better care of his health as he prepared to become a father for the first time. “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was just like, ‘I got to be healthy. I got to be a badass dad. Like, I got to be the best dad I can be.’” He also said that running “a couple miles a day keeps the demons away” and described it as a major tool in maintaining his sobriety. That, and tragedy.

“Sadly I didn’t get sober until when I was in the burn center for like 6 months; and then life hit me, you know, obviously like way bigger than I ever thought it would,” Barker shared. Here, he’s referring to the plane crash he survived in 2008, which killed four people and left him severely injured and experiencing PTSD. “That was my time to get sober, and I just stopped with all the opiates, stopped with all the weed… I mean, under the worst circumstances, but I did get sober.”

This is not the first time he has tackled the subject. In a 2021 interview for Men’s Health, he said: “People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’ and I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

After the accident and its difficult aftermath, the drummer slowly found his way back to the wonderful world of weed through his cannabis brand and by using CBD for recovery. In another interview for Forbes in 2024, he shared that the plant helps him “find some balance in the chaos of my life” and that he’s “more of an edibles guy” (now we know why). “Cannabis, especially edibles, became my go-to for recovery and finding a peaceful state of mind,” he said at the time. “Today, my relationship with cannabis is much more sophisticated. It’s about finding a balance that enhances creativity, promotes well-being and highlights positive vibes.”

Cover photos: brinsknaps, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited with Canva