Trump Commutes Two Cannabis Sentences—But What About Rescheduling?

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President Donald Trump commuted the federal marijuana sentences of Jerry Haymon IV and Kevin Harden as his administration continues a broader process that could move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. Their cases sharpen a longstanding question in cannabis reform: what happens to people punished under federal marijuana laws while the government is actively reconsidering those same policies?

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly granted clemency to two men serving federal sentences for marijuana-related offenses, as his administration moves forward with a process that could significantly change the plant’s legal status at the federal level.

According to Marijuana Moment, Trump commuted the sentences of Jerry Haymon IV and Kevin Harden on Thursday, September 3, effectively ending the remainder of both men’s sentences. The outlet also reported that Haymon had been on home confinement for about a year, while Harden had been dealing with several serious health issues.

Who Are the Two Prisoners Whose Sentences Were Commuted?

Jerry Haymon IV was sentenced to 120 months in prison, the 10-year mandatory minimum, after a jury found him guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

His conviction and sentence were later upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. According to court records, between 2013 and 2017, Haymon, who lived in California, sent multi-kilogram quantities of marijuana for distribution in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

His case had also drawn support from lawmakers and organizations working to reform drug policy and the criminal justice system. In 2024, a group of 36 members of Congress urged then-President Joe Biden to use his clemency powers to provide relief to people incarcerated for nonviolent federal marijuana offenses. Haymon was among those whose cases were championed by advocates.

Kevin Harden’s situation was even more severe.

In 2013, Harden was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, in prison, along with five years of supervised release, after being convicted of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute it.

The jury determined that the operation involved at least 1,000 kilograms of cannabis, and subsequent court records show that Harden made several attempts to have his sentence reduced. In February 2025, a federal court again denied a request for a sentence reduction.

Where Do Things Stand on Marijuana Rescheduling?

The commutations come at a particularly strange moment for federal cannabis policy: while some people are still serving lengthy sentences for marijuana-related activities, the federal government itself is reconsidering how it classifies the plant.

As a reminder, on April 23, 2026, the Trump administration officially moved two specific categories of cannabis products to Schedule III: FDA-approved marijuana products and medical products regulated under state-issued licenses.

What has not yet happened is the rescheduling of all marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act.

In June 2026, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began new formal hearings on a proposal to move cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

Schedule I is reserved for substances that, under federal law, are considered to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Schedule III still comes with significant federal controls, but reflects a different assessment of medical use and abuse potential.

The hearings, held between June 29 and July 15, were part of a process that originally began in 2024, when the Department of Justice formally proposed rescheduling cannabis.

None of this, then, amounts to federal legalization. Marijuana would remain a controlled substance, and many federal prohibitions would stay in place.

But the contrast is hard to ignore: while the government is officially debating whether to recognize marijuana’s medical uses and risks differently, people like Haymon and Harden received lengthy prison sentences under that framework.

The commutations don’t pardon the offenses or erase the convictions; they reduce or end the remaining sentences. And in this case, they once again raise a question that has followed cannabis reform in the United States for years: what happens to the people who were punished under laws the government itself is now reconsidering?

Cover photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.