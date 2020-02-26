What’s in Your Stash? Alex Todd, Founder of Saucey Farms & Extracts

Known for creating high-end jewelry for stars like JAY-Z, Rihanna, and Kevin Hart, celebrity jeweler Alex Todd crossed over to the cannabis space after founding Saucey Farms and Extracts in California.

Quality is everything to Todd, who hails from Brooklyn but makes his home in the suburbs of New Jersey suburbs. He recently partnered with rapper Jim Jones to create an exclusive line under the brand CAPO, culled from Jones’ nickname, under the Saucey label.

Jones, from the neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, said he was in the right place at the right time for the partnership. Known in his own right for merchandising clothing for skaters, Jones has now immersed himself into the cannabis brand full-time.

“I smoke the best, so it only made sense that I partner with the best,” Jones said in a press release. They’re looking to change the game of cannabis culture altogether, with a focus on everything from remedy to feeding the muse.

The two have been consuming cannabis for more than 20 years, so putting their passion into practice was a natural transition.

Todd’s stint in designing over-the-top jewelry showcased his own talent in sales and marketing, with a focus on quality.

“I’ve always considered myself to be a cannabis connoisseur and an advocate for the plant’s healing power,” Todd shared. “Saucey was a passion project, and we are committed to continue to bring the best products to market under both brands.”

Alex Todd and Jim Jones/ Courtesy of Alex Todd

All About the Cannabinoids

The company has utilized cannabis chromatography in identifying isolates and extracts as the most beneficial compounds from the plant. Rather than focus on the THC count, its 11 cultivars, via oil in cartridges, will put the emphasis on CBD, CBN, and CBG, making a more medicinal blend while also enhancing the recreational experience.

With 113 medical cannabinoids in cannabis that we know of to date, CBD or cannabidiol , is the most popular. Known for a laundry list of healing properties, it now has stiff competition with CBN and CBG as standouts in the world of cannabinoids.

According to compliance expert and cannabis compound writer, Curt Robbins, CBG is the new shining star, citing “massive medical possibilities,” via CannabisAficionado.com.

“The acidic precursor to CBG, CBGA is considered to be the mother of all cannabinoids, due to the fact that the plant transforms this special molecule into all other cannabinoids.”

Robbins cites a 2015 study from the journal of Neurotherapeutics, demonstrating CBG’s neuroprotective powers, based on its ability to protect neurons in mice with Huntington’s disease, stating, “This special chemical may also help fight cancer and has been shown to act as an antibacterial agent. CBG may also inhibit muscle contractions and treat bladder dysfunction disorders, as well as depression.”

CBN, Robbins explains via Steep Hill Labs in California, is “synergistic with both CBD and THC for inducement of sleeping. When mixed in the correct ratios, CBN becomes an effective sleep aid of five to six hours duration.”

In addition, CBN promotes pain relief, bone cell growth, is an anti-bacterial, an anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsive, and stimulates appetite.

Courtesy of Alex Todd

A Tribal Stash

Todd said he first partook of the herb as a young man, but said it wasn’t a great experience, and he didn’t get high. He assumed it may have been skunk weed. But it turned out to be dried oregano.

“When I was 20, I was dealing with getting older, had stresses with stomach issues—just your average everyday grind of life. That’s when I realized it was very important to medicate—to use the plant as medicine.”

Todd believes that cannabis is not just for remedy, though; it’s also social—a double-duty plant for the people, you might say.

“I medicate and recreate when I’m at home or out with friends,” he added. “It’s tribal—the tribal circle happens when friends are over and we medicate together. It’s good for my friends, it creates jobs, and it helps people physically and mentally. I don’t see anything but good from this plant for the planet.”

Under the Saucey brand, eight cultivars have been launched. Of the indica-dominant hybrids, there are Saucey Cake, Mendo Breath, Lime Sorbet, Mochi, Cookie Dough, Purple Punch, Triple F’n OG; with sativa-dominant strains, they have Watermelon ZkittleZ in the mix, along with pre-rolls in select cultivars.

The farm promotes organically grown, slow-cured, and premium grade flower, grown by a team culled from master cultivators and experts in cannabinoid research.

A favorite go-to in Todd’s Stash is a $20 pre-roll, also in select cultivars, Mendo Breath, Mimosa, and Purple punch. Jones brings his CAPO Blunt to the table at $25 a pop, with Triple F’n OG, as an inaugural product under the Saucey Extracts umbrella.

Todd reaches for sativa dominant Saucey Mac 1 flower first thing in the morning to start his day.

“The Mac 1 physically energizes me for my day,” he shared. “It helps me be mentally productive, as well as more socially engaged. It also helps with my digestive system, and calms any stress nausea right out the gate.”

His Saucey pre-rolls keep him lifted, warding off the blues on dark days. Though he doesn’t deal with depression, everyday stressors are quelled, and his appetite is stimulated—as stress can cause a lack of appetite.

“Shit at work can be stressful and cannabis takes the edge off,” he concluded. “Ask my wife, Daniella—happy wife, happy life.”

For a former bling-maker, his stash box is surprisingly low-key, housed in a Runtz Bluntz box, his rolling tray by Raw, complete with Saucey swag via a lighter, papers, grinder, battery, and an odor-proof case as a doob-toob.

Todd’s favorite papers are Big Bambu, and said he’s used them since he was a kid. A nod to his past life of bling are $100 dollar bill papers thrown in for fun.

The flower du jour on his tray is one of his favorites, Banana OG—an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and Banana.

The cartridge is Blue IcEE, with a fast and intense head-focused effect, resembling a brain-freeze—a favorite of Todd’s for stress, anxiety, and to help control his stress-induced nausea.

Lastly, a CAPO blunt from Jones’ exclusive line. The specialty blunt is created with a tea-leaf mixture, and is infused with full-spectrum cannabis oil. Whether you are ailin’ or chillin’ this blunt is said to please.

“Sometimes I do edibles or vape if we can’t do flower,” he said. “The most important thing is to know where the products are coming from—are they tested and clean, can you trust the maker? Lab testing is important so your health isn’t jeopardized. That’s really what this is all about. Keeping it clean, keeping it healthy, keeping it real.”

