The COVID-19 pandemic can’t keep the Cannabis Cup down! For our People’s Choice Edition tour, we made a stop in Illinois, where folks thriving in the cannabis space stepped up to compete. Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice Edition 2020!
Indica Flower
First Place: Florida Orange by Revolution Cannabis
Second Place: Velvet Glove by Columbia Care
Third Place: Private Stock Mag Landrace by Verano
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Gorilla’d Cheese by Revolution Cannabis
Second Place: Grape Sugar Cookies by Bedford Grow
Third Place: Jenny Kush by Aeriz
Sativa Flower
First Place: Turbo Lemon Cake by Revolution Cannabis
Second Place: Sour Diesel by Rythm
Third Place: Red Line Haze by Cresco
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Rocket Raspberry Bellini by Revolution Cannabis
Second Place: GMO Small Batch Pre-Roll by Aeriz
Third Place: Chem de Menthe Palm Pre-Roll by Bedford Grow
Concentrates
First Place: Gorilla Glue #4 Budder by Revolution Craft
Second Place: Jenny Kush Live Resin Budder by Aeriz
Third Place: Blueberry Headband Live Sugar by Grassroots Cannabis
Vape Pens
First Place: Terp Tank Florida Orange by Revolution Craft
Second Place: Origins Razzmatazz D8 by PharmaCann
Third Place: Jet Fuel Gelato Liquid Live Resin by Cresco
Edibles
First Place: 100mg Toffee Chocolate by Bhang
Second Place: Snoozzzeberry Gummies by Incredibles
Third Place: Fudgies Rich Chocolatey Bites by Revolution Cannabis
3 comments
Thank you Steve Hager for starting The Cannabis Cup way back in 1988.
Too bad entries were only from the few companies allowed to grow. Lol there is better weed in Illinois, it’s just grown from people without licenses
I’ll give Revolution best Indica, Florida Orange is a pretty tasty strain, the rest I call bull. Cresco on average has the best Sativa, and Red Line Haze(while berry delicious, has nothing on their Lime Skunk or their Durban; which to me is the best weed to come out of Illinois full stop). Vape I don’t believe, as PTS’s Berry Bliss, and Cresco’s entire line of Vapes are so far ahead of everything else; the fact Jet Fuel Gelato won Third is a testament to the inaccuracy of this judging. For concentrates: Gorilla Glue #4 wins? This is a good concentrate if you want to get high, but not very tasty, and not in line with the rest of the results(all the other stuff is fruity). Again, Cresco’s Sweet island, Durban, and Lime Skunk all blow Gorilla Glue #4 away… the smell alone of sweet island budder is one of the most seductive thing’s I’ve ever experienced. Hybrids, Sure, I guess i could see it, though again, Cresco’s Hybrids are pretty much right there(weird they wouldn’t get a 2nd or 3rd). Edibles and pre-rolled are such oddballs: i could see all those as possible(but again, I’m suspicious of the results, as I’ve had Cresco’s Milk Chocolate covered blue berries and Dark Chocolate covered Coffee Beans, yum). I’m starting to sound like a Cresco fan boy lol, but honestly, they have had the best weed this year, and they got 1 – 3rd place finish. There’s just no way