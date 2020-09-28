The COVID-19 pandemic can’t keep the Cannabis Cup down! For our People’s Choice Edition tour, we made a stop in Illinois, where folks thriving in the cannabis space stepped up to compete. Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice Edition 2020!

Courtesy of Revolution Cannabis

Indica Flower

First Place: Florida Orange by Revolution Cannabis

Second Place: Velvet Glove by Columbia Care

Third Place: Private Stock Mag Landrace by Verano

Courtesy of Revolution Cannabis

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Gorilla’d Cheese by Revolution Cannabis

Second Place: Grape Sugar Cookies by Bedford Grow

Third Place: Jenny Kush by Aeriz

Courtesy of Revolution Cannabis

Sativa Flower

First Place: Turbo Lemon Cake by Revolution Cannabis

Second Place: Sour Diesel by Rythm

Third Place: Red Line Haze by Cresco

Courtesy of Revolution Cannabis

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Rocket Raspberry Bellini by Revolution Cannabis

Second Place: GMO Small Batch Pre-Roll by Aeriz

Third Place: Chem de Menthe Palm Pre-Roll by Bedford Grow

Courtesy of Revolution Cannabis

Concentrates

First Place: Gorilla Glue #4 Budder by Revolution Craft

Second Place: Jenny Kush Live Resin Budder by Aeriz

Third Place: Blueberry Headband Live Sugar by Grassroots Cannabis

Courtesy of Revolution Cannabis

Vape Pens

First Place: Terp Tank Florida Orange by Revolution Craft

Second Place: Origins Razzmatazz D8 by PharmaCann

Third Place: Jet Fuel Gelato Liquid Live Resin by Cresco

Courtesy of Bhang

Edibles

First Place: 100mg Toffee Chocolate by Bhang

Second Place: Snoozzzeberry Gummies by Incredibles

Third Place: Fudgies Rich Chocolatey Bites by Revolution Cannabis