Woman Claims Dog Came Back From PetSmart High, Investigation Finds No Evidence

A woman in Pennsylvania took her dog to get groomed at PetSmart and she claimed her dog was high on THC upon return, however an investigation into the matter found no traces of THC in the dog’s system, and the pet store chain was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Concerned dog parent Kelly Fowler said that when she picked up her dog Teddy on May 31 from the PetSmart in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, he was lethargic and repeatedly fell over. He had been there for four hours.

“He’s always good,” Fowler told Action News. “This was not normal behavior for him, and the vet did say for him to have THC in his system and for him to have a reaction the way he did, it would have been in a 30 to 90 minute window for him to start acting the way he was.”

According to a veterinarian’s report, the eight-pound dog’s urine was tested and came back negative for THC, but claimed there is a high false-negative rate of tests that are run on pets.

Footage was available, and the dog also wasn’t seen eating anything that could have been an edible. The store’s corporate spokeswoman told Action News that after reviewing video footage from the grooming salon and the store, there is “no evidence whatsoever” that Teddy was exposed to THC while in PetSmart’s care. There are certainly other factors that could lead to strange behaviors from the dog.

The local branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Bucks County SPCA, found no evidence of THC in the dog’s system and closed the investigation. After the SPCA closed the investigation, the woman released a statement Thursday.

“This is the last post I am going to write about my pup,” the woman’s statement reads. The SPCA did not find evidence on the video. And I’m being called a liar all over the internet. Bottom line is I will never know what truly happened to him and I know it happened there. He was fine in the morning and was there for so long and half asleep, falling over when I picked him up. So many people have messaged me on similar situations with their pets at petsmart, even former employees! They never “find the evidence” in these cases. My lesson in life is to never take to social media for help! People will tear you down so quick! All I wanted to know is what happened! I’m so thankful he’s fully recovered! To all the positive people I am truly blessed you all backed me up! We are good people and I would never make up anything. They paid the vet bill and I’m still waiting for reimbursement for the grooming appt.”

Groomers at PetSmart have have been accused of wrongdoing several incidents in the past.

If you suspect your dog ate THC-infused edibles, dog owners are encouraged to immediately contact a veterinarian or animal poison control center. If possible, dog owners should provide details of the incident, including the type of edible, the quantity consumed, THC content, if you know it, and any symptoms.

THC is generally considered to be poisonous to dogs. Concentrates are more of a big deal as they can reach 90% THC.

CBD, Not THC, Can Help Dogs

THC toxicity is usually reported when a dog accidentally eats an infused edible or oil. THC-infused products are not recommended for pets by most veterinarians and professionals, however CBD is another story.

One study, for instance, found that CBD may benefit dogs dealing with travel anxiety. Dogs who enjoy a daily dose of CBD see “significant reductions” in stress and anxiety related to car travel, according to a recent study. Scientists at Waltham Petcare Science Institute in the United Kingdom looked at both the behavioral and physiological stress response in canines given CBD (THC-free cannabis) and a placebo group who did not ingest CBD. They studied the doggos before, during, and after car trips. For the study, researchers partnered with the pet food and vet company Mars Petcare.

Twenty dogs participated in the study. And these weren’t dogs who jump at the chance to stick their head out the window of a car and eagerly wave their tongue into the wind. To qualify, they all showed symptoms of anxiety and stress regarding car trips. But when given CBD, in this case, two hours before the required drive, every man’s best friend given CBD showed “meaningful improvements” during the 24 weeks the study lasted.

Knowledge is power and keeping THC away from pets is just as important as keeping them away from children.