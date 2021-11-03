Wonderland: Miami Takes Shape as the Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event

On November 8 and 9, Miami, Florida will host Wonderland: Miami, the largest-ever business gathering in the psychedelic medicine sector, presented by Microdose, a guide to the business of psychedelics. Wonderland: Miami will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Miami, Florida.

Wonderland: Miami features 30 programming tracks, panels, fireside chats, networking, a Dragon’s Den style pitch competition and insights from speakers such as Rick Doblin, Ph.D, Founder and Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), who will share insights, information and experiences.

Also speaking will be Robin Carhart-Harris, a psychologist and neuroscientist and Head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research, Division of Brain Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London. Carhart-Harris coordinated the first clinical study of psilocybin in the UK and the first clinical study of a classic psychedelic drug in the UK for over 40 years. He’ll be joined by Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of what is now Enveric, an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body.

Sports icons, including Mike Tyson, Lamar Odom and Anna Symonds will be in attendance to share their stories. In addition, Kelsey Ramsden, CEO of MINDCURE, and Lynn Marie Morski, President of the Psychedelic Medicine Association will also discuss topics including the treatment of mental health, addiction and pain challenges in the psychedelic medicine landscape.

‘’I believe if I’d been introduced to the benefit of psychedelics for therapeutic use early in my professional career, I may not have encountered as much anxiety or depression,” said Mike Tyson, who now serves as an advisor for Wesana Health. “I’m excited to be speaking among the most talented researchers, scientists and minds such as Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Prof. David Nutt, Dr. Ben Sessa, Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D, Rick Doblin, Ph.D. at Wonderland: Miami. Events like Wonderland: Miami are immensely important in helping improve mental health by showing people how life-altering experiences with psychedelic medicines can be.’’

Wonderland: Miami is supported by companies including Numinus, Mindset Pharma, Wesana Health, The Conscious Fund, Nushama, Braxia Scientific, Awakn Life Sciences, Levitee Labs, Negev Capital, Ambria Capital, MINDCURE, KGK Science, Psychedelic Water, Zuber Lawler, IMIO Life Ltd, Cybin, MNP LLP, Iter Investments, Ibogacine, Tryp Therapeutics, Psychedelic Invest, Entheo Digital and Maya Health.

Perhaps due to the growth potential of the psychedelic medicine market, there is a growing list of psychedelic medicine companies listed on the NASDAQ. The companies are also receiving heightened investor focus from high profile investors such as Peter Thiel, and Wonderland has attracted a top cohort of financiers including one of the leading franchises in the psychedelics sector—H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC., as a headliner and Official Banking Sponsor.

“We are delighted to be supporting Microdose in this industry-leading event and to be a part of their mission to increase visibility for this growing and important sector,” said David Dinkin, Investment Banking, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

The show will attract scientists from Johns Hopkins, UCSF, Imperial College London, as well as leading financiers, innovators and CEOs, discussing the fastest growing sector in medicine. With almost a thousand new psychedelic clinics in the U.S., and an explosion of investor interest across Florida, the Wonderland conference could not be more timely.

Wonderland: Miami is takes place November 8-9, 2021 in Miami, Florida at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Inc. 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132. For more information, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Psychedelic reform is happening everywhere—at the local and state levels.

Psychedelics are in the spotlight thanks to people like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey and series such as 9 Perfect Strangers on Netflix. A number of public figures opened up recently about the potential of psychedelic medicine, including Elon Musk, Will Smith and Andrew Yang, who advocated for veteran psychedelic use in New York City.

Studies roll out every day, touting the potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies including psilocybin, ketamine, MDMA and more. A number of investigations are looking at how psychedelics can help to “reset” negative patterns in the brain—such as addiction or depression.