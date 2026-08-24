Chile Sent 500 Police to Raid a Cannabis Patient Organization Serving 16,000 People. Prosecutors Call It Organized Crime.

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Chile’s Operación Imperio Ámsterdam (Operation Amsterdam Empire, in English) mobilized more than 500 police officers and around twenty prosecutors, resulting in more than 70 arrests and the dismantling of a network linked to Dispensario Nacional, leaving more than 16,000 medical cannabis users facing disrupted access. The crackdown has brought longstanding legal gaps around collective cultivation and medical access into sharper focus, as attorneys, activists, and lawmakers warn of growing tension between criminal enforcement and the right to health.

It was a glimpse. Barely a breath—a light breeze, perhaps. In Latin America’s cannabis ecosystem, Chile once occupied a position at the forefront. Or, at least, that seemed to be where things were headed. It began with clinical debates, advances in academic research, and a certain proliferation of collective models focused on health. In this way, the country found itself navigating the fringes of technical pragmatism. Even on a continent largely trapped in prohibitionist dogma.

However, the recent launch of Operación Imperio Ámsterdam—an operation that mobilized more than 500 police officers and around twenty prosecutors and culminated in more than 70 arrests—has called that illusion of progress into question.

In that sense, the fall and dismantling of the network linked to Dispensario Nacional, one of the country’s largest and longest-running patient organizations, does not merely expose the limits of judicial persecution. More fundamentally, it lays bare the cracks in a contradictory legal system that now leaves more than 16,000 medical users on the brink of illegality.

Between the Right to Health and the Criminal-Law Paradox

The official narrative presented the operation as a decisive blow against organized crime, criminal association, and money laundering. Prosecutors argue that cannabis containing CBD is medicinal but exclude THC from that classification. That is, broadly speaking, the basic argument underpinning the case. However, from the perspective of the legal defense team and activists, the underlying issue looks very different from that narrative.

“The corporation is a patient organization with more than ten years of history and thousands of members. I’m not talking about 5,000, I’m talking about more than 10,000 people. And that’s important because they’re not customers who walk in off the street and sign up: they are people who have to submit an application, their medical records, their prescription for cannabis, their criminal record certificate, and sign a contract formalizing their membership in the corporation,” explains Hernán Bocaz, a criminal defense attorney.

The Patients’ Dilemma

For the defense, the crux of the problem lies in a structural contradiction in Law No. 20,000. While Article 8 explicitly recognizes a prescription issued by a physician as grounds justifying cannabis cultivation for medical treatment under Law No. 20,584 on patients’ rights, regulatory gaps surrounding how to access plant material turn every collective initiative into a minefield.

According to Bocaz, a contradiction has emerged that places citizens in an impossible dilemma. They are told they can use cannabis to alleviate symptoms associated with serious conditions such as cancer or rheumatism, but everything in the chain before and after use remains legally unclear—an uncertainty the state chooses to address through criminal prosecution.

In this way, collective production and cultivation are left entirely to the discretion of a police officer or prosecutor, for whom ten grams may be treated as a shipment linked to organized crime or as justified possession, depending on the interpretation applied at the time.

In addition, Bocaz warns of “the procedural inconsistencies in the case,” stressing that “in a large number of the arrests, there were clear pressure tactics, with workers and administrative staff kept in custody without even being provided a copy of the investigative file or the formal orders, violating the fundamental right to a defense.”

Health and the Illicit Market

The impact of the mass raids extends beyond the walls of the courts. At the community level, the closure of operating sites sparked panic among users who depended on specific strains to treat complex conditions. Activist Paola Sagués, popularly known as Muy Paola and director of the Santiago Verde platform, describes a climate of collective vulnerability that is worsening amid the lack of institutional responses and the emergence of an increasingly hostile political climate.

“As an activist, I’m worried. I feel that it is urgent for social and human rights organizations to come together because this is not only affecting cannabis. A very difficult situation lies ahead, and as a community we need to unite to confront it more effectively,” Sagués says.

The activist emphasizes that, after years of waiting for legal protections that never materialized under Gabriel Boric’s administration—in fact, seizures increased by 72.8% during the final year of his government—the community was left in an extremely fragile position in the face of an approach that “threatens the health of the population.”

Sagués explains the direct medical impact of these kinds of interventions. She says that “the choice of substance is not based solely on THC percentage, but on the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that interact through the entourage effect.” In her words: “When a patient is looking for calm or relaxation, they will choose varieties with linalool or myrcene, while if they need stimulation, they will opt for profiles with limonene.”

By shutting down access to these stabilized profiles, thousands of people are pushed into the illicit market or into buying products informally, with no traceability. Added to this is criticism of trial by media: “On TV, they say the dispensary was a criminal front before there has even been a trial or a hearing. The people sitting in cold jail cells are workers, ordinary people who are not accustomed to the criminal world,” Sagués says.

The Political Backdrop

From a legislative standpoint, the political landscape calls for caution. Lawmaker Ana María Gazmuri, a longtime advocate for reforms on home cultivation and medical cannabis use in the Chamber of Deputies, stresses the need to understand Operación Imperio Ámsterdam within the “spirit of the times” shaping public debate in Chile.

“We have to be clear: in Chile, the right to cultivate individually or collectively through nonprofit corporations exists and has been upheld by the courts when traceability between the number of plants and members’ prescriptions is demonstrated,” the lawmaker explains.

With that in mind, Gazmuri clarifies that current legislation explicitly prohibits sales or commercial dispensing outside the pharmaceutical channel. Although she has introduced a bill seeking to establish rules for collective cultivation and adult use, she acknowledges that there is currently no parliamentary majority to move toward a regulated system of open sales.

Gazmuri places the legal crackdown in a broader context “where the security agenda and penal populism dominate public debate, amid executive proposals seeking to extend states of emergency and intercept communications.”

In this context, “deploying 500 personnel and around twenty prosecutors to target collective cultivation creates an immediate media impact, but diverts essential resources that should be devoted to fighting real organized crime.” Faced with this landscape, the lawmaker argues that the community’s priority should be to uphold and defend the historic gains already secured in the courts, while avoiding actions that exceed the existing legal framework.

Public Health Perspective and Regulatory Gaps

The outcome of Operación Imperio Ámsterdam could set a major precedent for the future of drug policy in the region. While legal defense teams work to secure the release of the dozens of people who have been jailed and challenge the money laundering allegations, more than 16,000 patients are facing the abrupt suspension of their treatments.

The tension between criminal prosecution and the fundamental right to health is once again laid bare. Without clear administrative regulations or the political will to resolve regulatory gaps, Chile’s experience demonstrates that when the state chooses to sidestep a public health approach, the first casualty is ultimately the safety of patients themselves.