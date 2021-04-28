3Chi’s Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges Will Help You Relax Without Knocking You Out

If you’re looking for a vape that packs a punch when it comes to medicinal use, claiming, relaxation, or the promotion of calmness and creativity, look no further than 3Chi’s federally legal Delta 8 THC vape cartridge.

The 95% Delta 8 THC oil cartridges are delicious and come in sativa, indica, and hybrid varieties—perfect for any time, day or night. The pineapple cake flavor is subtle, not too sweet, and cannabis-tinged with delicious, full-flavor terpenes making for a robust taste experience along with a delightful calming effect.

However, despite the tastiness and smooth feel of the carts, they come with a warning for those new to vaping.

“This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product,” the product descriptions on 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC vape cartridges warn. “It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.”

While the warning is fair, as there is a little bit of a tingle that comes with using the cartridge, the effects are gentle and mild.

3Chi’s Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD, which is federally legal, and Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is limited to 0.3 percent in products, except in states with legalized recreational cannabis.

The flavor is soft and mild, with hints of citrus-scented cannabis strains and fresh pineapple. The blend of flavors is playful and subtle, almost like a piña colada in a vape cart. Unlike the harsh, overpowering taste that some flavored vape pens deliver, the smoothness of 3Chi’s Pineapple Cake flavor is just the perfect hint to elevate your vaping experience.

The effects, while not psychoactive like federally controlled THC cannabis products, are softening, calming, and relaxing. Perfect to use before a yoga flow or an intense cardio workout.

“Known to boost mood and promote calm feelings, while simultaneously giving energy and a motivational boost,” according to the brand’s website, “you can’t go wrong with this tasty concentrate.”

Courtesy of 3Chi

About 3Chi

3Chi was founded by a biochemist who worked for 15 years on perfecting a formula that brings health and wellness. He has worked with both THC and CBD and the balance between the two, and now 3Chi has achieved the perfect formula to make Delta 8 THC impactful and subtle.

The leading distributor of Delta 8 THC products in the U.S., 3Chi offers a range of products that provide relief.

“We exist to help as many people as possible become the happiest and healthiest version of themselves,” their official mission statement on their website explains. “We use custom engineered cannabinoid blends and the latest technology to lead the industry in providing the most advanced and effective products.”

Most exciting of all, you can order and use Delta 8 vape carts in almost any state, despite the presence of THC. Check out 3Chi’s Delta 8 products today; you won’t be disappointed.