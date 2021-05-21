REVIEW: Cloudious9’s Hydrology9 NX Looks Sleek And Hits Smooth

There are a lot of things you look for when purchasing a smoking device. Some people look for high quality glass, some look for the ability to use both flower and concentrate, and others still are focused on portability. While each of these are important functions, most products on the market today have a hard time satisfying all three, and even fewer provide an entirely electronic option. That said, the ultimate struggle is trying to find a device that meets those standards, and also provides an enjoyable smoke. If you’re looking for something that will deliver on all the requirements listed above, and not break your budget in the process, allow me to introduce you to the Cloudious9 Hydrology9 NX.

Cloudious9 Has Done This Before

While the e-rig space has exploded with new competitors over the past few years, some brands, like Cloudious9, are already releasing their second-generation, optimized devices. The original Hydrology9, while beautifully sleek and certainly fun to smoke, had it’s issues like most companies first-to-market products. While it had it’s problems, it’s one of few devices that I’ve kept over the years to add to my collection of relics from the evolution of our industry. When I heard they had an updated new model, I knew I had to try it out.

Improving on all of the flaws of its predecessor, the redesigned NX version has a side chamber for loading rather than on the bottom like the original unit (which always confused me because I thought you weren’t supposed to turn the OG device over? Who knows!). Complete with an adjustable temperature dial on the bottom and a replaceable and rechargeable battery, the new device also features an interchangeable atomizer so that you can smoke both extracts and loose leaf at your convenience.

The concentrate atomizer includes both ceramic and quartz buckets with a thermal heat plate technology that the company promises provides a torch-like experience, while the flower atomizer is a dual layer convection & conduction chamber. While the original model only cooked flower, the added versatility is important in today’s marketplace as while I don’t want to destroy my flower tolerance, it’s hard to beat the flavor of concentrate every once in a while.

Keeping things true to form, the Hydrology9 NX is just as elegant as the original model, with a straight tube style chamber that while technically a water pipe feels far more high-tech and classy. With greatly improved battery life and a new magnetic charging port it feels safe to say Cloudious9 has perfected its flagship product.

Courtesy of Cloudious9

Using the Hydrology9 NX

Smoking Flower

When using this device to smoke flower, it’s clear that this isn’t the first time these guys have produced a vaporizer. With unparalleled flavor, unlike many of the other dry herb vaporizers on the market, the Hydrology9 NX provided full, heavy smoke akin to what you’d find with the leading vaporizer on the market, the Volcano. This is markedly better than the flavor of the first unit. Maybe it’s because of the water filtration, but you didn’t taste the typical vape flavor that comes from slow heating plant matter. While I wish the loading chamber was a bit bigger, it is a much nicer size than the original model and MUCH easier to load.

Smoking Concentrates

With all due respect to the flower adapter, as I know that was the original intention for this device, you’re going to LOVE smoking extracts in this thing. Providing a top tier experience for concentrate consumption, I can comfortably say the Hydrology9 NX is now one of my favorite ways to dab. While maintaining my tolerance is one issue that keeps me away from dabbing, it’s also been an incredibly messy process, and while I’m far from being a clean-freak it seemed like no matter what I did I would find residue all over me, my clothes, and my belongings after trying to get different viscosities into my banger.

Likely because you can start heating while loading, the ease of use for this device is unparalleled—not to mention it HITS. I’m also not 100% sure I’m using this correctly, but it’s ergonomic as hell. You’ll find yourself rolling around with this thing in your hand, and often (especially after a big glob) you’ll likely forget you’re still holding it.

Overall Thoughts

I mentioned earlier that I kept the original Hydrology9 in my archive because of it’s sleek design, but boy am I excited to have this new unit for frequent use. Worlds better than many of the competitors on the market, improved upon in all the ways needed from the original model, and reasonably priced considering the quality ($300), this is a good buy for everyone from those looking for daily drivers to someone who has outgrown having a typical bong around the house. This science-equipment looking marvel is sure to meet your fancy.

If you need a tutorial on how to use the device (if somehow I wasn’t descriptive enough), check it out here or jump right ahead and pick yours up here.