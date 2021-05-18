Product Review: The Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press From PurePressure

Have you ever wanted to press your own resin professionally, without some jerry-rigged contraption to make it happen? Look no further. The Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press from PurePressure, based in Denver, Colorado is here to change the way you think about pressing your own flower, dry sift, or bubble hash.

Started in 2015, PurePressure started by providing larger solventless rosin pressing tools to much of the early community, but they didn’t want to stop there. It was also their goal to make something small and portable that can be used by anyone of legal age.

As a 100 percent employee-owned and US-based company, PurePressure is a one-stop shop for solventless processing equipment including rosin presses, hash washing vessels, rosin filter bags, and even more options, including accessories like freeze dryers and sifters.

Flower rosin pressed without a filtration bag on the Helix rosin press; Courtesy of PurePressure

With precision and reliability baked into a surprisingly small package, the Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press can sit on your kitchen counter or coffee table without causing problems, so that right there is pretty amazing. It’s easy to make solventless concentrates from your home grow, and it’s even reasonable to bring it with you to a friend’s place.

The Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press can press up to six grams of flower or 10 grams of sift or hash at a time. The premium aluminum heat plates provide just the right combination of pressure and heat to make a product worth writing home about. And even though the press is tiny, it can still apply up to three tons of force to get the best press action possible.

“All of our products are engineered to guarantee the highest yields and the highest quality concentrates possible,” states Ben Britton, co-founder and CEO. “We are driven to ensure your extraction process is as efficient and profitable as possible. We’re always here to help, so don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Using The Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press

Before the demonstration of the Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press, I was skeptical. How could this press really perform as well as they said and be as small as it is, and as someone who is completely novice to the world of hash, would I, the end user, really be able to follow the process and press my own hash?

I was pleasantly surprised when I watched the process and really saw how easy and truly hassle-free the process is. The Helix is about as user friendly as it could possibly be. Despite the amount of pressure involved, the press itself is easy to operate and twist, no need to recruit an air compressor—or a 300-pound friend with giant muscles—to get it to work. In true 2021 fashion, the product features a full-color, LCD touch screen that makes it easy to figure out just what to program in.

LCD touchscreen on the PurePressure Helix rosin press; Courtesy of PurePressure

And the programming is kind of the coolest part of the whole contraption. You can save up to 29 pre-set recipes into the press, so if you make a batch you absolutely love while you’re experimenting, save the recipe for next time. It may take some time to get the settings figured out to your liking, but once you do, it’s easy to save for the future.

Prepping flower to be pressed on the PurePressure Helix rosin press; Courtesy of PurePressure

As the press works its magic, you can smell the solventless hash being created, and you can see the rosin dripping out of the press. It’s enough to make your mouth water, and certainly if you’re using it to make product from your home-grown flower, it would be a rewarding experience to watch that transformation.

After the flower was wrapped in a nylon bag, loaded into parchment paper, and pressed, it just took a few keystrokes of the touch screen to pick a recipe, and a bit of patient waiting, then bam, some really good-smelling, gorgeous solventless was produced, just like that, before my very eyes.

Probably the most satisfying moment is pulling the parchment paper apart and seeing the finished product. There were no rough starts or trial runs with the demo—amazing hash was created with the press the first time we tried it.

It’s no surprise that PurePressure invented this product, as they’re very passionate about the consumer experience.

“We believe that solventless concentrates are a good thing for patients, for personal enjoyment, and for businesses to produce for everyone on the planet,” says Ben. PurePressure’s singular focus is on bringing you the best of the best in rosin presses and all types of solventless extraction technology

“PurePressure is proud to also provide the world’s first truly automated rosin press option, which dramatically increases the efficiency and throughput of any solventless rosin operation.”

Hash rosin being pressed on the Helix rosin press; Courtesy of PurePressure

While other processes for extracting hash are complex and require volatile solvents, solventless rosin can be made simply by applying heat and pressure, and the PurePressure Helix rosin press is a great way to safely do so.

All of PurePressure’s rosin press technology is manufactured in Denver with a focus on quality, but it’s available to order across the country. Get in touch today to see how they can help you with your production needs, or order a Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press if you’re already sold on the easy-to-work-with experience.