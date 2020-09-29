Product Review: The Deezy Vape by The Kind Pen

A recent survey indicated that most cannabis users prefer flower over concentrates. As someone who seriously doesn’t enjoy concentrates, when I read the study, I felt totally vindicated; you can’t beat the classics! But with the tried-and-true method of smoking pot, you may run into a problem. Namely the lingering anxiety about what all that smoke could be doing to your lungs, if it’s doing anything to your lungs.

I consume quite a bit of cannabis and I’ve been trying to ease my lung health anxiety by using dry herb vapes more often than I smoke. Luckily, nowadays, there are so many dry herb vapes to choose from! I had the opportunity to try out a new one this week: The Deezy Vape by The Kind Pen.

The Deezy

At first glance, The Deezy distinguishes itself from other dry herb vapes with its small size. Seriously, this thing can fit in the palm of your hand and with its smooth exterior and light weight, it feels great in your grip. It’s also ridiculously easy to use. Just load the full ceramic chamber with your favorite strain of freshly-ground bud, screw the glass mouthpiece on, click the power button five times, and away it goes! The Deezy will immediately start heating up your cannabis to your desired temperature, vibrating to let you know when it’s ready.

You can even set your desired temperature, with a range of 302º F to 437º F (150º C to 225º C). Once the temperature of your choosing is reached, The Deezy will hold it steady for a three-minute period, notifying you with a vibration once the sesh is over. You can also watch the numbers go up and down on the OLED screen right at the top, next to the mouthpiece for your convenience. The vape will also automatically turn off after five minutes of inactivity.

The Verdict

I really enjoyed using The Deezy! Thanks to the ceramic chamber and glass mouthpiece, I was able to fully taste and enjoy the cannabis I was consuming, which is something you can lose with other vapes on the market. Especially since The Deezy is currently one of the only compact dry herb vapes with this feature.

The battery life is also a selling point. The Deezy boasts a 1100mAh battery, which gives it an extended life, so you can just charge it up, load your bud, and not have to worry about it dying on you when you need it most.

Because of the combination of this vape’s size, weight, battery life, and clean taste, I find myself reaching for The Deezy way more often than I was reaching for my glass pipe. I’ve already recommended this vape to my friends and my coworkers here at High Times. And now I’m recommending it to all of you. Give your lungs a breather and give The Deezy a try!