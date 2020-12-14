RYOT Smoking Systems Perfect For Herb On The Go

Let’s face it. Taking your favorite herb with you for smoking on the go can pose some challenges. Keeping everything you need for a quick smoke sesh in a package small enough for a pocket takes some thought and ingenuity. Luckily, lifestyle accessories manufactured for our times have been the specialty of RYOT for 20 years. Made for smokers by smokers, RYOT pocketable smoking systems are designed with patented, purposeful features that equip the user with everything they will need in their daily outings.

RYOT Krypto-Kit

RYOT’s Krypto-Kit, their most popular storage solution for small vapes and tasting bats, has both the versatility and functionality needed to outfit even the most adventurous smoker. Originally released in 2000 as RYOT’s first product, the Krypto-Kit has been updated with a smaller size and state-of-the-art features that give it extra portability, odor absorption technology, and optimized storage for smoking accessories.

The key to the Krypto-Kit’s odor control capability is the extensive use of fabric with RYOT’s patented SmellSafe technology, which incorporates microscopic activated charcoal particles into the fabric to neutralize and trap odors. The weatherproof coated outer fabric and moisture seal zipper also provide a physical barrier to keep odors in and the elements out.

Inside the Krypto-Kit, you’ll find plenty of space dedicated to a full lineup of on-the-go smoking accessories. The included removable SmellSafe zippered herb pouch keeps your stash safe and secure. An elastic loop is perfect for keeping your favorite one-hitter in place, while inside pockets provide space for keeping your papers and crutches dry. Specially designed pockets keep a lighter you supply and the included poker in place. Outside, another pocket keeps cash and cards conveniently at hand. A sturdy zipper, which can be secured with a lock (not included), closes the kit into a pocket-sized package ready for any adventure in any locale.

Courtesy of RYOT

Stylish Wooden Dugout With Matching One-Hitter

While the Krypto-Kit is all about utility, RYOT also has more elegant solutions for your sesh away from home, such as the wooden dugout with patented magnetic lid and matching one-hitter. The smartly designed lid keeps both your pipe and herb neatly in place, with a generous dugout chamber for your stash. Made of high-quality materials including bamboo, maple, rosewood, walnut, or a luxurious black finish, all are designed with a unique pistol grip that is easy to hold.

An included poker is kept firmly in place in its patented onboard storage port. And if color is more your style, RYOT magnetic dugouts are also available in sturdy aluminum options with a choice of six hues, while six more choices feature colorful acrylic designs, all with a matching one-hitter. Simply toss the stylish dugout and a lighter into your pocket or purse and you’re set for the day.

Whether your plans include an afternoon socializing at a sophisticated garden party or a hike in the backcountry, there is a RYOT smoking system perfect for your needs. Check out the full line of RYOT smoking systems and other accessories online or at your favorite smoke shop. High Times readers can get 15% off their purchase at www.RYOT.com by using promo code HT420 at checkout.