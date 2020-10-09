RYOT Verb DHV Dry Herb Vaporizer Packs A Punch

For those whose primary method of ingesting cannabis is smoking, switching to a dry herb vaporizer, particularly a portable one, can leave the user wanting more. There are a lot of different options out there, but it can be difficult to find one that delivers full, satisfying hits comparable to a good bong rip. That’s the situation the folks at smoking accessories manufacturer RYOT set out to solve with its RYOT Verb DHV dry herb vaporizer.

“With so many dry herb vapes on the market, we sat back and expected somebody to make a pocketable vape that was easy to load, easy to use, and gave a hit that could truly satisfy,” the company writes about the RYOT Verb DHV. “After years of waiting, we realized that no one was going to produce a vape ‘For Smokers by Smokers’. So that’s what we’ve done.”

And they delivered. Although it’s small enough to easily fit in a pocket, the RYOT Verb DHV is able to deliver hearty hits of tasty vapor. It’s easy to fill and empty, and quickly comes up to the proper temperature, which can be adjusted and is displayed via an OLED display. The mouthpiece, which stays cool to the touch, draws easily and smoothly. Plus, the battery charges quickly and is powerful enough to deliver six to eight average vaping sessions or a total of at least 15 full, satisfying hits before needing a recharge.

How To Use The RYOT Verb DHV

To load the RYOT Verb DHV, pull the mouthpiece away from the rest of the unit to reveal the oven chamber, which has a funneled port that makes it super easy to load. Lightly pack your herb into the chamber and replace the mouthpiece, which has an integrated screen to keep bits of weed from being drawn into your mouth as you hit it.

To turn the unit on, depress the power key three times in quick succession. The OLED display will then power up, displaying the RYOT logo and then the temperature. The oven chamber heats quickly, increasing in temperature by about 10 degrees per second with a full charge. For added fun, the screen displays the words “HIT IT” when it reaches the desired temperature and is ready to use.

Out of the box, the RYOT Verb DHV is preset to heat to the maximum temperature of 420℉ (another bit of fun). However, most users will probably find that is a bit hot for their liking. Adjusting the temperature up and down is easy with two control buttons, which are indicated with a big and little flame, respectively. Because different cannabinoids and terpenes vaporize at different temperatures, starting each sesh closer to the lowest setting of 330℉ and then increasing by about 30 degrees or so with every hit or two will provide a more flavorful and nuanced vaping experience.

You can also use the integrated poker to stir the herb halfway through the sequence to get the most out of your herb, if desired. Shut down the vape with three more quick presses of the power button to display the message “L8TR VAPR,” or the unit will power down automatically after a few minutes. Once the load is exhausted, remove the mouthpiece to tap out the vaped weed, using the poker again to carefully remove any remaining herb. Let the unit cool and it’s ready to load again!

RYOT via Instagram

Give It A Try

Besides being simple to use, the RYOT Verb DHV vaporizer has a comfortable ‘slim hips’ grip that is easy to hold. And because the grip is located below the oven chamber, it only gets slightly warm to the touch. A silicone band surrounds the unit where the heating chamber is located to further protect the user from getting burned.

If you’ve been looking for a quality portable dry herb vaporizer but haven’t yet found one that fits the bill, give the RYOT DHV a try. You might be surprised by the full, satisfying hits coming out of this pocket-sized unit. And at less than a hundred bucks, it’s a quality portable vape that won’t break the bank.

What’s In The Box

RYOT VERB DHV Vaporizer

1 Micro USB Charging Cable

1 Cleaning Brush

25 pc. Cotton Swabs

1 Poker

Specs