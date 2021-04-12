Store Your Stash In Style With RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes

RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes are birthday gift material. They are homey; they are convenient. Rather than having bud, pipes, and dugouts lying around, or forgetting where a one-hitter was last left, a smoker will forever remember with RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes.

Born in 2000, RYOT designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories to enhance good times. The company prides itself on products made for smokers by smokers. Based in Miami, Florida, RYOT’s products are available all over the world, including Chile, Israel, and Spain.

Originally, RYOT branded itself as a tobacco company. The name, which stands for Roll Your Own Tobacco, was always envisioned for cannabis smokers. Once cannabis became legally available across several areas in the United States, the company unveiled its true purpose.

Courtesy of RYOT

RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes

The company’s boxes, without question, enhances a smoker’s lifestyle. The premium wooden RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes are made for storing a stash and rolling joints. It’s a compact yet roomy storage space hand-crafted and made from durable wood. They’re of the highest quality; they do not break easily.

The boxes are designed to sift the kief and enhance the users experience. RYOT offers solid top and glass top screen boxes that are built to last. The bottom of the box is removable as well to turn into a sturdy rolling station. Roll a cigarette or a joint with no mess left behind!

On top of that, they’re built to let bud last by protecting the botanicals’ flavor. The concentrates are not exposed. The Monofilament Screen produces greater longevity and higher quality sifting. The solid top and glass top screen read “control your own,” which is placed in a lovely logo.

RYOT products are aesthetically pleasing; the sifter storage boxes will bring a smile to any smoker’s face and liven up one’s living room or bedroom. It’s a comforting reminder that a nice high is right in the box waiting for the mood to strike. With magnetic closures, the box closes firmly, and the 4×7 inches glass top screen boxes only cost $49.99.

RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes hit all the marks for any smoker. It’s for regular smokers, casual smokers, and even new smokers. The sifter storage box is subtle and low-profile for anyone who doesn’t want their cannabis out in plain sight. It’s just right for an office or workstation; the box fits right into a bookshelf.

As for the daily smokers, the RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes can be more than a home to your cannabis. The glass top is sturdy, not flimsy, so it’s an exceptional spot to roll a joint. Of course, the bottom of the box is removable to roll as well. If a smoker is taking a break from cannabis, it’s a convenient spot to keep one’s keys or even jewelry never to forget. The box can service a multitude of purposes. Farewell, baggies!

For its main purpose, however, there’s no better spot for a smoker to keep their cannabis safe and sound. Whether in a library, the living room, kitchen, or bedside, you’ll always know exactly where your goods are, especially when needed most.

Courtesy of RYOT

The box is an ideal gift for a smoker or newbie. It’s classy and it’s affordable…but it looks expensive and pristine. For a low cost, RYOT delivers high quality. Whether for a gift for a friend or a gift to yourself, RYOT sifter storage boxes is a fun and practical accessory.

The company’s array of picturesque products, including its wooden one hitters, dugouts, and poker sleeves, suit the aesthetic of the box. If any smoker wants to bring more joy to their environment or brighten their smoking experience, have one of these storage boxes in eyesight at all times.

The RYOT Sifter Storage Boxes will quickly become an essential home for your cannabis, cartridges, and even your RYOT Dugout & One Hitters.

